Under normal circumstances, the Japanese Football Association would prefer that its referees be conductors who blend in the background and occasionally give a hint while the players are the focus.

But after a 2019 season in which the game officials have become the focus of national interest, they will take on an even more central role in 2020 as the J. League prepares to introduce Video Assistant Referees (VARs), one of the biggest additions to the Sports in modern times in its first department.

VAR has had mixed success in the leagues in which it was launched. The rocky implementation in the English Premier League was particularly heavily criticized.

While the use of VAR was planned in the knockout phase of last year’s Levain Cup and in the J1 playoff final, the decision to implement video playback in the top division was accelerated by the “phantom goal”, which ran between the 17th May, Urawa Reds and Shonan Bellmare took place, in which Daiki Sugioka’s score for Shonan was completely missed by referee Yudai Yamamoto and his assistants.

The non-goal and Bellmares unlikely comeback to the 3-2 win became a sensation, which caused national headlines and an almost half-hour discussion in the weekly review show “Judge Replay”. While a first proposal to include goalkeeper referees was not implemented from August, the arrival of VAR was not scheduled for 2021 as expected, but for this year.

As the JFA VARs and its assistants (AVARs) have prepared for action, it also took some time to explain the new technology to the Japanese football media, which will play an important role in educating fans that video review in the Past overseas leagues could have been limited.

The last briefing of this kind took place on Thursday. JFA officials and eight referees discussed VAR and changes to official standards for the upcoming campaign.

“VAR will help the referees,” said Ryuji Sato, one of Japan’s experienced international referees. “In many cases, VAR would have helped me a lot in my decision making.

With a mantra of “minimal interference, maximum utility”, VAR will not – at least for this season – bring the three-dimensional aircraft used in Premier League broadcasts to judge whether shoulders, heads or not, or knees are over the line.

Instead, two-dimensional lines from specific camera positions can be placed over the footage so that officials can see where the players are at the time the ball is hit, leaving the marginal cases open for interpretation.

In contrast to last year’s use of VAR by the J. League and JFA, the video from the stand on the pitch is shown to the fans in the stadium. However, audio communication between the VAR and the teams on the field remains private.

“Video playback affects our calls, but our job as referees is to position ourselves to make the right calls,” said Sato. “We did our best without VAR and that won’t change with VAR.”

Although VAR is sure to make headlines, officials have been discussing a possibly more significant change to Thursday’s J. League – promoting contact play with the expectation that fewer whistles will be given when a player falls.

“The problem is that some players feel the contact and fall over knowing that a referee is committing a foul, but the contact was not enough to trigger the crash,” said Ray Olivier, vice chairman of the JFA Referees Committee. “It is not a simulation, (but) it is not a foul.”

Olivier’s message to the players was clear: stay on your feet.

“We want the attackers to stay on their feet and try to win a free kick or a penalty. Provided the contact is fair, legal and secure, they will continue to play, ”he said.

“When we introduced this to the Premier League in 2012, it took half a season for players to understand and it eventually became normal,” he said. “The players are not looking for the PK, but want to continue playing.”

While the change will undoubtedly take some time to be implemented evenly in all current teams, the result should rather be the open and entertaining football that brought the J1 2019 its highest number of visitors so far.

“It’s a small change, but it’s a big challenge to get everyone to do this,” said Sato. “I don’t see this as a change in the rules. It’s just a matter of slightly adjusting our standards and staying constant throughout the season.”