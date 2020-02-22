[var-chiefs-acknowledge-giovani-lo-celso-should’ve-been-sent-off-despite-escaping-pink-card-for-surprising-deal-with-on-cesar-azpilicueta]

VAR chiefs have admitted Giovani Lo Celso shouldn’t have escaped a pink card for a horror deal with on Cesar Azpilicueta throughout Chelsea’s 2-one earn more than Tottenham.

The Chelsea captain tackled the Tottenham midfielder, who then caught him late with his studs.

BT Sport Giovani Lo Celso did not even get booked for the obstacle

In spite of a prolonged VAR verify, which showed Lo Celso’s studs connecting with Azpilicueta’s appropriate foot, the Argentina intercontinental was not even booked.

It was a comparable deal with to the a single which noticed Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off for a lunge on Crystal Palace’s Max Meyer final month.

The PGMOL, the entire body accountable for the way the sport is officiated, has considering the fact that admitted Lo Celso ought to have been sent off for the deal with.

BREAKING: We have been talking to Stockley Park who have admitted they received the decision completely wrong and Lo Celso really should have been despatched off… @btsport — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) February 22, 2020

A statement produced to talkSPORT go through: “[The] watch of PGMOL is that it ought to have been a pink card as it ticked the bins – depth and issue of get in touch with.

“But it’s a human getting generating the subjective determination and he didn’t assume it was a crimson card.”

Lo Celso’s late deal with could have arrive from disappointment with Tottenham conceding ambitions to Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso strikes either aspect of half-time.

Tottenham halved the deficit thanks to an 89th-moment Antonio Rudiger possess goal, but the Blues held on for a critical a few factors in the leading-4 race.

How’s that not a red card at Chelsea? 🙈 — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) February 22, 2020

talkSPORT pundit Ray Parlour could not feel Lo Celso remained on the pitch.

He stated: “How’s that not a crimson card at Chelsea?”

In the meantime, Michael Owen echoed Parlour’s thoughts.

He additional: “Two possible red card incidents involving Lo Celso. Can not feel he’s nonetheless on the pitch. Once more, the know-how does its position but the VAR referee will make a incredibly bad determination.”