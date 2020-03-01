var-denies-everton-last-gasp-victory-around-manchester-united-as-tale-of-two-goalkeepers-finishes-in-extraordinary-attract

VAR arrived to Manchester United’s rescue to prevent Everton scoring a final-gasp winner in the 1-one draw at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin believed he snatched all a few details for the Toffees at the loss of life, ahead of replays judged that Gylfi Sigurdsson was interfering with play from an offside placement.

Getty Visuals – Getty Calvert-Lewin was denied by VAR

Till then, the game was a tale of two goalkeepers, as David de Gea and Jordan Pickford the two produced pricey errors just before generating stunning will save to preserve issues level.

De Gea gifted the hosts a purpose with his initially involvement on 3 minutes, using far too lengthy on the ball just before Calvert-Lewin blocked his attempted clearance into the internet.

And then it was Pickford’s transform to slip-up when he enable a speculative shot from Bruno Fernandes via his grasp, gifting the January signing his 2nd Leading League objective in as a lot of online games.

AFP or licensors Fernandes has strike the ground managing for United

But equally De Gea and Pickford atoned for their errors with sensational stops in the dying minutes as the drama unfolded.

To start with, Pickford someway held out Odion Ighalo from level-blank variety, and then De Gea saved with his ft from Sigurdsson just just before Calvert-Lewin disallowed energy.

Sigurdsson appeared to get out of the way of the ball as he lay on the floor, but he was deemed to be in De Gea’s line of eyesight as Calvert-Lewin’s shot deflected into the web in stoppage time.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti was so incensed with the determination that he was proven a red card for his response at total time.