“VAR has changed football” – Tony Cascarino criticizes the technology after West Ham tie against Sheffield United

Tony Cascarino says he will get “angry” with VAR if he continues to play, and tells talkSPORT that the new technology “totally affects football”.

West Ham is the newest team to reap the VAR harvest after a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Friday night.

David Moyes jumped to the sidelines with joy after Robert Snodgrass scored a dramatic point in injury time on Bramall Lane just to rule out the goal for a tough handball.

Declan Rice was punished by VAR in injury time for an unwanted handball

The ball hit Rice in front of the goal and bounced off his arm from a short distance after being challenged by a Blades defender. Just moments before his passport brought Snodgrass into the gate.

The new handball law states that any goal scored or scored by hand or arm “even if it happens by mistake” will not be allowed.

But Rice was angry about the decision and scolded reporters after the game: “We are angry. All boys are angry. It’s a kick in the teeth.

“I think that’s what every Premier League player thinks, not just mine. Pretty much everyone doesn’t want VAR to be in the game.”

At Saturday’s weekend sport breakfast, Cascarino said he had the right to be angry and believes that the introduction of VAR has changed football forever.

“I think there were too many outrageous [decisions] from day one of the season,” said the former Chelsea striker.

David Moyes was stunned after his West Ham team from VAR failed to receive a late equalizer

“And as much as we can say,” that’s the law, so it’s handball, blah, blah, blah “, it totally affects football.

“The rules contradict each other.

Â € œWhen you see an opponent hitting the ball at you half a meter away while you try to close it, how can you call it handball?

“I just think it’s incredible. If I were a player, if I were Declan Rice, I would get angry, and I think any Sheffield United player would get angry if that happened to them.

“The referee has to recognize that this was clearly a coincidence.

“It is not deliberate, it is completely random, and when you look at how close the two players were at the time, how can you say that it was handball?”

“Incidents like this are so outrageous that I don’t know where football is going.

“Football will change and VAR will do it right, it will get better at some point, but it has to give players more scope, it has to.”