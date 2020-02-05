VAR has taken the fun out of Premier League football, more than two thirds of fans believe

VAR has proven to be a big topic this season following its introduction to the Premier League.

And, according to a YouGov poll, more than two-thirds of football fans think that the game is less fun because of the technology.

VAR has been put to the test in the opening season

1,396 adults who watch Premier League football on a regular basis were interviewed to determine how people feel about VAR.

It was found that 67 percent of those surveyed felt that games were less fun after their introduction, while six out of ten respondents felt that the system was not working properly.

His performance was rated an average of four out of 10 points. Neil Swarbrick, who oversees the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) system, gave him seven out of ten points earlier this season.

Despite this low average performance level, only 15 percent of those surveyed wanted the system as a whole to be scrapped. 74 percent said it should be maintained but modified.

In the meantime, 81 percent believed that fans should see the incident at the same time as officials, while 80 percent believed that referees should be encouraged to use the pitchside monitors.

Premier League officials are currently advised to use it sparingly and to rely on VAR guidance to help them make a quicker decision.

73 percent thought it would be helpful if fans and television viewers could hear the conversation between the referee and the VAR, and 71 percent supported a time limit for the decision-making process.

VAR is widely used this season

Matt Smith, senior data researcher at YouGov, said: “VAR has undoubtedly left its mark on the Premier League this season, and almost every post-game manager interview has complained about its decisions.

“New YouGov research shows that not only do the majority of Premier League viewers think VAR works badly, it also ruins their enjoyment.”

“Despite great social media hysteria, our research shows that the vast majority of those who watch the games actually want complete distance reform.

“In addition, many of the changes that have been discussed among experts and commentators are consistent with the support for time constraints on decisions and the encouragement to use the pitchside screen more widely.

“One of the main criticisms of the current system is that the spectator in the stadium is left in the dark while decisions are being made and that it is strongly encouraged to see footage while it is being shown to VAR referees and to hear the conversation between the two Referees and the video assistant referee. “

“VAR totally influences football, there were too many outrageous decisions” – Tony Cascarino criticizes VAR

VAR has sparked great controversy in its first season in the Premier League.

Some goals were discarded because of a bolt or armpit standing apart while game delays occurred. Stadium fans often didn’t know what was going on.

There seems to be a drama related to VAR every week, and you don’t have to return until Sunday to see how it goes when Tottenham hosted Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero was pushed into the box by Serge Aurier in the 36th minute, but Mike Dean motioned for the Spurs right-back to get the ball.

The game was allowed to last more than two minutes before VAR decided to impose a penalty.

Lloris saved the penalty after it was given by VAR

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was also hit by another incident when VAR decided that Raheem Sterling did not deserve a red card because of a dangerous duel against Dele Alli.

He said, “I love goal line technology because there is no mistake. The VAR has too many errors, too many. “

