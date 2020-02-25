var:-referee-david-coote-omitted-from-this-weekend’s-leading-league-fixtures-just-after-slip-up-in-chelsea-vs-tottenham

Referee David Coote will not officiate in the Leading League this weekend next his VAR slip-up in the course of Chelsea’s victory around Tottenham.

PGMOL officers admitted Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso should’ve been sent off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday next a surprising deal with on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Coote was in cost at Stockley Park on Saturday

However, regardless of Coote’s lengthy check out, the Argentine was allowed to keep on the pitch.

Coote came below elevated scrutiny afterwards in the working day when he appeared to make a different error as VAR in the course of Manchester City’s victory in excess of Leicester.

The formal failed to award a penalty to the Foxes even with the ball showing up to strike Kevin de Bruyne’s hand from a James Maddison no cost-kick.

Getty Photographs – Getty Supporters have been surprised Lo Celso stayed on the pitch following his dreadful tackle on Azpilicueta

Speaking on Sky Sports activities, Jamie Redknapp slammed the determination to have Coote as VAR for two matches in just one day.

“He (David Coote) experienced a nightmare earlier (in Chelsea v Spurs). He is not accomplishing considerably better right here. He wanted a very little rest this night,” Redknapp mentioned on Sky Sports.

“And he simply cannot see it was a purple card earlier. That is a handball. He is putting his fingers up to protect the moneymaker.”

Coote will act as the fourth official for the duration of the Carabao Cup remaining on Sunday as Aston Villa just take on holders Manchester City.