Varadkar hopes Greens will start formal negotiations with government

The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party could meet next week to discuss the formation of the government, said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Varadkar responded to the Greens’ publication earlier this week of a list of 17 commitments he is seeking from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as a prerequisite for entering into talks with the government. Mr. Varadkar called them “reasonable and relevant questions”.

“And if the Green Party is satisfied with our responses, we hope to follow up on the leadership level meeting, perhaps early next week. And if things go as planned, I hope the Green Party can make the decision to enter into formal negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael so that we can establish a coalition government with a majority. “

Social Democrats and Labor will continue to ask for more information and clarifications from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, but do not seem likely to enter government.

One of the Greens’ main demands is that the next government accelerate Ireland’s annual carbon reduction target to 7%. This was described as “impracticable” by independent DT Denis Naughten, who is a former minister for climate action.

Mr. Naughten is a member of the Regional Independent TD Group, which is open to government entry.

Between them, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have 72 seats, eight less than a majority Dáil. Fine Gael insists that a third and independents are necessary for stable government, while Fianna Fáil said that a third is better.

Naughten also previously said that four groups are needed to form a government, but changed his position and said the regional group is ready to join government with only Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Naughten told RTÉ radio today with RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke that there was a need to stop “ghost boxing” and move on to appropriate negotiations for a government program.

“But personally, and from my own experience as minister of climate action, the annual reduction of 7% in carbon is unattainable,” he said.

“If we ban every passenger car in the country and everyone walks to work every day, we will achieve this goal for 14 months over the next five years.

“If we slaughter every animal in this country, we still will not reach the five-year goal that the Greens have set for themselves.”