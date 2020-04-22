Varadkar seems open to Greens sharing taoiseach work

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would “listen” to all proposals for the Green Party to share the Taoiseach office with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil agreed that any coalition between them would constitute an equal partnership, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar having to rotate the position of the taoiseach between them.

It is assumed that Mr. Martin would be the first to speak, although Mr. Varadkar said earlier this week that other third parties likely to join such a coalition would be consulted.

On Wednesday, Varadkar was asked if Greens leader Eamon Ryan, if his party were to join a coalition with so-called civil war parties, could also get a ride at the Taoiseach office.

“It’s up to him to speak. We will listen to any proposal from another party, ”said Mr. Varadkar. Green Party figures previously privately discussed Mr. Ryan as Taoiseach for a year of a five-year government, although party TDs reacted angrily to the suggestion when it was reported.

Fine Gael insists that a third party is needed to join any coalition between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Both parties asked Labor, the Greens and the Social Democrats to consider joining the government.

Varadkar said, “What we have agreed is that we will have a peer-to-peer coalition between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and, of course, Micheál Martin and I have an understanding of how this will work.

“But we are both fully aware that it is not our decision and we really want to make sure that any third party, or even a fourth party or group, is very involved in formulating the program for the government, also the agreement on how this government would work and the ball is now in the courts of other parties. “