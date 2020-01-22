Variety Reports BTS to perform with Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Variety reports that BTS will perform with Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammy Awards!

On January 22, the media published an interview with American rapper Lil Nas X, who became a hit last year with his record track “Old Town Road”. He released several versions of the song, including one with the leader of BTS RM.

The report says that Lil Nas X, who is the most nominated male artist at the Grammys this year, will perform “Old Town Road” at the January 26 ceremony. Variety writes: “Sources indicate that he will be joined on stage by Diplo, BTS, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus and OG Nas.”

Although BTS was not nominated for a Grammy this year, many fans wonder if they will attend as they should be attending local events in the days following the ceremony. BTS will take the stage at an event called “iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS presented by HOT TOPIC” on January 27, and they will perform for the first time their new song “Black Swan” in “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on January 28 January.

