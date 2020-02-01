Variety Star brand reputation ranking announced in February

The Korean Business Research Institute released the brand’s reputation ranking for variety stars this month!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and community awareness indices of 50 popular artists, using large data collected from January 2 to February 1 .

Kang Ho Dong tops the list this month after seeing an impressive 67.43 increase in its brand reputation index since January for a total score of 2,846,626. the star’s keywords included “The Ramyeonator”, “YouTube” and “mukbang (spreading food)”, while his highest related terms included “challenge”, “new” and “busy”. Kang Ho Dong’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 70.39% positive feedback as a percentage.

Yoo Jae Suk came in second with a brand reputation index of 2,773,250 for the month, while actress Lee Young Ja took third place with a total index of 2,260,626 for February.

Kang Ho Dong Yoo Jae Suk Lee Young Ja Kim Gura Park Na Rae Park Myung Soo Jang Do Yeon Kim Heechul of Super Junior Jun Hyun Moo Seo Jang Hoon Song Hae Lee Hyori Lee Sang Min Kim Jong Kook Shin Dong Yup Kim Jong Min Yang Se Hyung Lee Kwang Soo Yoo Byung Jae Eun Ji Won of SECHSKIES Kim Sung Joo Lee Kyung Kyu Kim Young Chul Lee Soo Geun Ji Hyo song Moon Se Yoon Yang Se Chan HaHa Noh Hong Chul Kim Sook

