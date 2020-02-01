Variety Star brand reputation ranking announced in February

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
0
42
Variety Star brand reputation ranking announced in February

The Korean Business Research Institute released the brand’s reputation ranking for variety stars this month!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and community awareness indices of 50 popular artists, using large data collected from January 2 to February 1 .

Kang Ho Dong tops the list this month after seeing an impressive 67.43 increase in its brand reputation index since January for a total score of 2,846,626. the star’s keywords included “The Ramyeonator”, “YouTube” and “mukbang (spreading food)”, while his highest related terms included “challenge”, “new” and “busy”. Kang Ho Dong’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 70.39% positive feedback as a percentage.

Yoo Jae Suk came in second with a brand reputation index of 2,773,250 for the month, while actress Lee Young Ja took third place with a total index of 2,260,626 for February.

Discover the top 30 of the month below!

  1. Kang Ho Dong
  2. Yoo Jae Suk
  3. Lee Young Ja
  4. Kim Gura
  5. Park Na Rae
  6. Park Myung Soo
  7. Jang Do Yeon
  8. Kim Heechul of Super Junior
  9. Jun Hyun Moo
  10. Seo Jang Hoon
  11. Song Hae
  12. Lee Hyori
  13. Lee Sang Min
  14. Kim Jong Kook
  15. Shin Dong Yup
  16. Kim Jong Min
  17. Yang Se Hyung
  18. Lee Kwang Soo
  19. Yoo Byung Jae
  20. Eun Ji Won of SECHSKIES
  21. Kim Sung Joo
  22. Lee Kyung Kyu
  23. Kim Young Chul
  24. Lee Soo Geun
  25. Ji Hyo song
  26. Moon Se Yoon
  27. Yang Se Chan
  28. HaHa
  29. Noh Hong Chul
  30. Kim Sook

Watch Kang Ho Dong in a recent episode of “Ask Us Anything” with English subtitles below!

Watch now

Source (1)

Superior photo credit: Xportsnews

How do you feel in this article?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR