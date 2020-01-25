Various – A Light Disturbance In My Mind

Grapefruit

3CD / DL

Released on January 31, 2020

Subtitled “The British Proto-Psychedelic Sounds Of 1966”, this new box set explores a crucial year in British pop with contributions from stars such as David Bowie, Mark Bolan and Slade (as the N’Betweens) and more obscure artists …. .. LTW’s Ian Canty jumps in an E-Type Jag in his Granny Takes A Trip competition to watch an auto-destructive doll in the Marquee, and then on a happening in Chelsea …

1966 was a turning point in British pop music. Things were changing. By that time, it seemed that the Beat boom had happened long ago, but this format had successfully set the template for many bands that played throughout the country. The Beatles were at the very top, almost everywhere, with an influence that spread far and wide. They changed the way people approached pop music with all their waxing. Undoubtedly, one of their greatest gifts was simply their musical design, a line with two guitar / bass / drums with a built-in source for songwriting (or in their case three), but Revolver, their album of the year, represented a different quantum jump . The last song of the LP was something completely different – Tomorrow Never Knows was deeply extraterrestrial and strange. Psychedelia had arrived.

In reality, the album’s predecessor Rubber Soul, however, marked the first real dabble of the Fabs in the trippy (perhaps on Nowhere Man?) And many bands on A Slight Disturbance In My Mind had picked it up since the beginning of 1966. The Beatles really were back then from the beginning of their Merseybeat (the beautiful version of Please Please Me from The Score, which is on disc two of this set, gives a possible hint to how the past and present of the Beatles might be in crashed). Swinging London was in full swing and the music that would be referred to retroactively as freakbeat, began to make its mark, took the basis from Beat to R&B and sent a rocket into his ass to enter the stratosphere. But that is not the whole story, this set not only has stacked mods that cut their guitars to give feedback on heaven / hell. Fairly “straight” pop music, soul and folk pop artists have also received a good dose of the same attitude, Eastern vibes and drones that also rule the mellower range.

A Slight Disturbance In My Mind, things begin in an almost unbeatable way. The first four songs are all classics of their kind, fairly familiar to most 60s / Freakbeat fans I will give you, but still great. If you asked me to select one song that I summarized musically in 1966, Making Time by the Creation would be more than my choice. A small hit, but an important record, with Eddie Phillips’s bow action anticipating Jimmy Page. But more than that, the mocking gray in the vocals and the lyrical bite (“makes you sick”) is extraordinary, something that would be expressed again in punk ten years later.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xpONvYyFvQ (/ embed)

Speaking of J. Page esquire, of course he was a member of the Yardbirds, but the next song Shape Of Things dates back to his involvement (Stroll On, their “Blow Up” soundtrack update to The Train Kept A-Rollin by Johnny Burnette had a Jimmy contribution and features on disk three) and was one of the very first singles to be considered “psychedelic.” Jeff Beck treats the thrashing guitar with aplomb. Next comes the action with their second single, a great cover of the Marvelettes ’I’ll Keep Holding On. Modpop with a real soul and a great drive. Mud in Your Eye by Les Fleur de Lys shows the kind of guitar-fighting talent that would lead to the excellent Hold On single with Sharon Tandy in a few years, but this beauty deserves its own attention. There is a great vocal performance on this and the rhythmic structure of the song and music delights.

David Bowie and Marc Bolan were both caught early in their career, with Bowie’s soul / psych from I Dig Everything just my favorite about Marc’s Hippy Gumbo demo. Twinning the brilliant Pretty Things with a Ray Davies number would always be a winner and A House In the Country and Slade prove that in their pre-glamor disguise as the N’Betweens, a groovy version of Otis Redding’s Security. This is a fuller version than the one that was released recently, complete with a mind-boggling end. A true delight out of nothing is the strange but amazing Am I The Red One by Mick Softley with the summer suns. Unfortunately, Mick went into a rapid mental decline that curtailed his singing career, a great shame because this song clearly shows an abundant promise.

On the way to the second disc of this set, it starts with a demo recording of the Smoke’s My Friend Jack. The single version was a small British hit that was banned by the BBC because of the lyrics referred to. When the band was called the Shots, they were managed by a pair of twins from East London, but changed their name to the Smoke and disappeared, perhaps they were lucky that the Krays were busy with other issues at the time. The Creation is back with Prime Art Pop Nugget Painter Man, this 2017 stereo mix nicely accentuates the crispy guitar break. Why Don’t You Smile Now from Billy Childish favorites the Downliners Sect was one of the earliest covers of Lou Reed / John Cale, dating from the pre-VU band Primitives and they equip it with their usual musical power and taste.

This disc is again a wealth of delicacies, with only an occasional humming moment. Paint It Black by the Tomcats does not really add much to the original of the Stones and Wheels ‘version of Paul Revere And The Raiders’ Kicks is not bad, but not their best (their Road Block for example is very good). Canadian transplants the 5 A.M. Event does better on Revere’s Hungry and the involvement of Chris Curtis of the Searchers introduces the theme of longer standing outfits trying to adapt to the new circumstances. The moody Outcast of the animals is a treat and we are broken by the moody blues, a true example of the early days, great, euphoric pop. Beatmakers from the Beat era, the Mindbenders, who have left Wayne Fontana behind, give us the quick twang of The Morning After and the semi-acoustic pounder of the Tremeloes What A State I ‘In a fantastic way their traditional roots deny .

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gi9GXxVDJQg (/ embed)

In a more esoteric direction, folk Al Alewewart writes omnipresent Jimmy Page to improve Turn To Earth and jazz / r & b legends, the Graham Bond Organization adds a strange rhythmic pulse and paraxes saxophone to their spell. You’t Gotta Leave Me Babe. The original Walkin ’Walkin’ Walkin ’from the favorite sons is a real cheeky freakbeat belter and daft recipe melody Molly Anderson’s cookbook is a suitable rum side of the Artwoods. An unbridled flute gives Deep Feeling’s The Ruin a kind of proto-prog soul feeling, at least it is a great melody and if the Cortinas (not related to the Bristol punk band from the 70s) had members who went to cabaret pop band Guys And Dolls and New Zealand waves Split Enz, which explains only part of the way to explain the craziness of their three-part Sagittarius sacrifice.

We reach the last drive led by John Love’s The Love I’d Thought I Found (aka Smashed, Blocked). It’s a strange combination of dropped sections and a soul / doo wop number. Later we also have the more routine but clear mod pop of Hey, You Lolita, from their previous incarnation as silence. Save My Soul by Wimple Winch maneuvered out of the darkness into the hearts of Rubble afficiandos long ago, but the same can be said of Merseybeat no-hopers the confused jangelpop miracle of the Kirkbys It’s A Crime or Outrage’s unreleased jiving talk A Different Kind Of love? Maybe they will post this set.

The Bee Gees confirm their position as crown prince of the early Paisley doll with the effortlessly cool I Am The World that adds the gem of Play Down to disc. A million miles away from Saturday Night Fever and stunningly beautiful. Their rivals, the Zombies and the Hollies, acquire themselves excellently with the cheerful drive of Indication and a glittering Clown, respectively. Before Fire put him in the minds of the world as a guy with his hat on fire, Arthur Brown was an excellent soul shouter, something proven by his Don’t Tell Me, a great dance song. The demo version of I’m Not Your Stepping Stone is burning with threat, you wonder if the Pistols have heard this recording. That Tomorrow Never Knows appears is no surprise, in a fast-shooting but expert cover of the Mirage and A Slight Disturbance In My Mind ends with the suitably powerful but tuneful Disturbance of the Move.

This set is full of great things – not everything is what you might call rare, but if you look at it from the perspective of a newcomer to the music of 1966 / freakbeat, you would have trouble finding a better starting point. For everyone, even 60’s anoraks like me, it provides great listening and gives an authentic picture of the time by taking on the well-known, obscure and not very hip names. Later in the 1960s, borrowing the “beyond” doll became a little more cynical and cloying, but in 1966 things went looser and there was a real spirit of adventure. A Slight Disurbance In My Mind, an excellent time capsule proves back to a time when pop groups invaded noisily into the unknown, often with amazing results. To be honest, with a few exceptions, everything here is worth your time and interest – 1966 bounces full of colorful life here – tune, feedback and wipe out!

All words by Ian Canty – view his author profile here

Related