Various artists / Sonia Pottinger – Hits Of ’77

Doctor Bird

2CD / DL

Released on February 14, 2020

Rare album produced by Sonia Pottinger that brought together some of the great reggae hits of the year 1977, represented by artists from the roster of her High Note label. The rest of this 2CD set consists of 34 bonus numbers that were recorded around the same time by artists who were part of the print. Ian Canty reflects on another side of 1977, a very good year.

By the mid-1970s, reggae music had rebounded from the slums of the previous part of the decade, and as 1977 approached, it was about to get another shot in the arm. The United Kingdom, whose mods and skinheads cheerfully ate the musical greatness of Jamaica in the late 1960s, had a new movement that had a preference for dubbing and root melodies that were very popular in the Kingston music scene at the time. Spurred on by the Clash, Slits and J. Rotten Esquire, there were tons of spiky buds that itch to get an authentic reggae action.

In the meantime, Sonia Pottinger had built her High Note label into a successful print, with albums by artists such as Bob Andy, Culture and Marcia Griffiths. It must be said that none of those “big three” are present on this set, but Hits Of ’77 was and remains a bit of an enigma. The idea was to cover some of the popular singers and groups of High Note with recent hits. This could have looked like those “Top Of The Pops” cheap albums, but then you have to bear in mind that we are dealing here with a very different and higher level of talent.

So although this wasn’t quite the real thing, was it perhaps close enough for some of the punk rockers to take at face value? Released around that time on Sky Note in the UK, there is a chance that it happened, but I don’t think anyone could reasonably complain that they had been scammed. This new collection, with 34 additional songs from the same timeframe, offers a good compendium of root, dub and pop reggae sounds from the mid to late 1970s, even if the songs are presented in unknown versions. It’s a smart job, from the fun cartoon sleeve to the inside.

With a crack studio outfit, including Sly Dunbar, Vin Gordon and Ansell Collins, Turnell McCormack and The Cordells hit Hits Of ’77 with a feel-good roots take from John Holt’s biggie Up Park Camp. Albert Bailey and Clifton Howell, also known as Earth and Stone, talk about the conscious epic of the culture Jah Jah See Dem A come effectively, as well as the lively Run For Your Life by Delroy Wilson. Ronnie Davis (also in the Itals, which can be seen later) is also really working on another classic Delroy song Ballistic Affair.

Maureen Pearson, whose fortune would rally with the advent of the digital age, does a pretty good job on the old rocksteady favorite Alton Ellis I’m Still In Love (the hit cover was from Marcia Aitken) and the soul / root treatment of Itals of the Things And Time by the Wailing Souls is very satisfying. Playing and singing is top class as you would expect, so although these do not surpass the originals, they are indeed pretty hip for the most part.

Twelve more songs have been added to this disc and these items disappear from the concept and the lesser-known sounds are steeped in interest. Well, Pleased & Satisfied were an obscure vocal trio consisting of Ephraim Baxter, Hugh Lewis and Paul Johnson and they impress on two self-written songs Pickney Have A Pickney and Sweetie Comes From America. U Roy is of course much better known, but this makes Merry Go Round no less than a great DJ stormer. Similarly, Mr Bojangles does a great job on Natty Dub In Dreamland, a nice toast with cool dub accents.

African Book by King Vupp offers a contrast with the root reggae sound that dominated time, with a mento flavor and all the better. Al Brown, once a member of Skin, Flesh And Bone, delivers a peach in Sitting Here In Limbo and the Prince Brothers draw a deeply soulful rendition of their song Jeremiah. Together with the album Hits Of ’77, this all provides a more than decent overview of the warm reggae sounds of the year.

But there is more to investigate, because on disc two we also receive twenty-two Sonia Pottinger productions from 1976-77. A number of songs are, let’s say, products of their time related to the subject, where the text of David Apple about Married Woman is a bit nasty – too bad, musically it’s good stuff, with a solid dance rhythm. Apart from that, the proto-dancehall of Ranking Joe admirably shows why he would be more successful if the years passed and the light and melodic groove of An Anim In View by Roman Stewart is simply beautiful. The Prince Brothers are returning to mix a little mento in their Ram Jam, with King Vupp firmer in that mode on another cool attempt entitled Rucumbine.

Some compilations disappear, but I have to say that apart from a fairly standard reggae that works on When A Child Is Born by the mysterious Eric Tello, the last part of this disc is perhaps the best, with great tunes from wall to wall. Owen Grey’s fantastic The Children A Cry is a must for every reggae buff, slow, righteous and spiritual, and Mr. Bojangles follows in the footsteps of Pioneers with the witty parody horse race commentary from Election Derby. Lava by the Soul Syndicate is a brilliant instrumental driven with an enviable tight rhythm and Ken Quatty has an entertaining and cool DJ / dub-cut in Where It’s At. All this ensures a great end to this collection.

Sonia Pottinger may not have been as “there” or trendy as some of the reggae producers who were active in 1977, but she did everything well and with a real touch of class. She was not afraid to completely divert reggae and incorporate mento artists, or blend seamlessly into other styles in the then-root sound. This makes the two discs of Hits Of ’77 a real treat. The album itself has certainly been a bit of a curveball, but the quality of the selection it offers and the bonus numbers can be clearly heard by everyone.

All words by Ian Canty – view his author profile here

