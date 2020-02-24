Various injured when a car drives to the German carnival parade | Germany information

A number of people today had been hurt immediately after a automobile received into a crowd in a carnival procession in Germany, police mentioned.

The incident took position about 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Berlin on Monday, Law enforcement in northern Hesse said, incorporating that the driver was arrested.

Law enforcement could not supply more particulars and urged persons not to disseminate "unconfirmed experiences,quot about the incident. They reported it was way too early to say what caused the car or truck to crash into the group.

Carnival is really preferred in elements of western Germany, primarily in metropolitan areas in the Rhineland these as Cologne and Düsseldorf, in which the festivities attain their peak on "Rose Monday,quot with tens of 1000's of folks attending avenue parades with comic floats or satirical

Far more to follow