various-road-closures-announced-following-twister-hits-nashville-tuesday-morning

Numerous highway closures have been introduced as a final result of the fatal twister that struck Nashville early Tuesday morning.

“In the curiosity of security we are inquiring all non-crucial workforce in the Nashville location to keep on being household these days and use their greatest judgment,” Gov. Invoice Lee reported early Tuesday early morning asking that only that only crucial point out staff report to perform.

Metro Nashville law enforcement tweeted closures for Jefferson Street Bridge westbound, Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at Jefferson Road, and Most important Avenue between 8th and 10th streets.

Many facet streets in Germantown are also blocked off by downed trees.

In Hermitage, Old Hickory Boulevard is shut between Lebanon Pike and Central Pike, near I-40.

Website traffic on Briley Parkway at Exit 26, Centennial Blvd. is getting diverted for each instructions thanks to blockage at the off-ramp.

Interstate 40 is closed involving mile markers 226 in Mt. Juliet and 232 owing to downed electrical wires. Detours are in location, in accordance to the Tennessee Freeway Patrol, but website traffic is seriously backed up near Lebanon in Wilson County.

