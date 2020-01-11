Varun Dhawan distributes roses among his fans at Mumbai Airport – Up News Info

Loading...

% MINIFYHTML9dbb5c6025713ff840ff2d8c15fb91a99%

% MINIFYHTML9dbb5c6025713ff840ff2d8c15fb91a910%

Varun Dhawan is a Bollywood star that everyone loves. The actor seems to share a special bond with his fans that not many people in the industry possess. Varun has often done his best in the past because of his fans and people are more than grateful for that attitude. Last night Varun made another gesture that showed why he is so loved by the masses.

Varun has been busy with the Street Dancer 3D promotions in which he shines together with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva. The actor returned from the promotions to Mumbai last night and left the airport with a bouquet of flowers in his hand. As soon as he left, he was surrounded by fans because they wanted to selfie with the superstar. Not only did he force his admirers to take pictures, but each of them also received a rose from the bouquet in his hand. That’s cute, right?

In addition to Street Dancer 3D, Varun also has Coolie No.1 in a row this year. Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan, also plays Sara Ali Khan at the helm.

% MINIFYHTML9dbb5c6025713ff840ff2d8c15fb91a911%

% MINIFYHTML9dbb5c6025713ff840ff2d8c15fb91a912%

View the images below.

two / 7

Varun Dhawan

3/7

Varun Dhawan

4 4/7

Varun Dhawan

5 5/7

Varun Dhawan

6 6/7

Varun Dhawan

7 7/7

Varun Dhawan

recommended for you

Loading the next article …