As the legend says, the show should go on! There is no limit to entertainment in the present world as the world discovers new rules. At this time, Flipkart believes in addressing the need for time for positive entertainment. The platform is now Flipkart Video’s latest show ‘Entertainer. 1 ‘is set to launch – the latest addition to the Flipkart Original Umbrella which is scheduled to launch on the Flipkart application on April 13.

With a platform to keep budding entertainers engaged, this new show is curated with the purpose of inspiring India during this difficult time, and most importantly encourages people to bring their creative excellence while at home. The launch brings India’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan with a Flipkart video to present India’s unique Stay-At-Home reality show. Varun is a good fit because he is someone who is deeply involved in various initiatives that are currently dedicated to helping people across the country.

Varun Dhawan to bring a Stay-At-Home reality show to entertain the audience

Speaking about the relationship with Flipkart Video, Varun Dhawan said, “I am very excited to partner with Flipkart and want to be a part of a home-made reality show in India’s unique home. At this difficult time, Flipkart’s efforts are commendable and through this new program we are looking to entertain millions of fellow Indians as we bring some much-needed positives. I look forward to providing the best entertainment with people across India. Our country is a treasure trove of talent and I truly believe that anyone should have the opportunity to showcase their entertainment skills. What better way to do this than with easy uploading to a Flipkart app. Considering the unique format of the program, I am looking forward to some exciting entries from across India and can’t wait to get on this fun roller-coaster ride starting next week. “

Participants will be able to record their performance directly in the app, under the ‘Videos’ section, with a large library of songs and selections. खुला Open to participants over the age of 13 (minors are allowed to participate in supervision), with no restrictions on gender or geography, individuals can attend and showcase their talents. During Weeks Week, the show incorporates various weekly challenges to find the most talented entertainers in-house. Each week the most popular entries go to the next round, interesting cash prizes and gift vouchers for the occasion.

