Tampa-Andrey Vasilewski saved 32, Victor Hedman scored two, and Tampa Bay Lightning beat Montreal Canadians 4-0 Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy has completed his 21st career shutout for Tampa Bay to win his second of five games. Nikita Kucherov had goals and assists, and Alex Kiran also scored with Lightning.

Carry Price ended with 19 saves in Montreal, which was closed for the first time this season.

Hedman scored 49 seconds in Season 10 and scored a slapshot from the center. Hedman scored 10 goals in seven consecutive seasons, with Nashville’s Roman Josh and San Jose’s Brent Burns joining as the only active defenders with more than 10 goals in seven consecutive seasons.

Vasilevski stopped Joel Almia from power play at 5:22 and kept Tampa Bay ahead.

Killorn scored the 25th goal at 12:40, finishing the two-on-one opportunity started by Anthony Cirelli.

Kucherov left 3-0 at 1:05 and left 3-0 at 1:05, cutting off the slot along the left board to instruct a pass from Pat Maroon.

Hedman added his second goal to power play with the remaining 1:03.

Note: Montreal’s leading scorer Tomas Tatar has returned to Montreal on Tuesday for further testing of an undisclosed upper body injury to New Yorkers. … Montreal C Lucas Vejdemo was urgently recalled from Laval in the American Hockey League. … Canadians’ RW Brendan Gallagher missed morning skating with flu-like symptoms and did not play. … According to John Cooper Coach, Lightning D Ryan McDonagh, who has suffered a foot injury since February 6, may return by the weekend. … Tampa Bay D Kevin Shattenkirk has recorded his 300th career assist.

