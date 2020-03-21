Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts – News from India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted on Saturday saying he tested Covid-19 negatively after she and her son, BJP MP Dushyant Singh contacted Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was later confirmed to be positive a case of illness, expressing concern that the infection could spread to several top politicians in chain transfer.

“After conducting the # Covid19 test, I will be happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventative measure, my son and I will remain in isolation for 15 days,” a senior BJP leader tweeted.

An UP government official who did not want to be named said BJP MP Dushyant Singh also tested negative.

The mother and son, along with a few other snapshots, contacted Kanika Kapoor at one of the three parties she attended upon her arrival from London on March 11.

Another senior Uttar Pradesh politician and health minister, Jai Pratap Singh, who was present at one of these parties attended by Kanika in Lukava, was also in the negative on Saturday.

Vasundhara Raje thanked all the volunteers for their care after the mother-son duo announced that they were quarantining on Friday.

“A lot of you have signed up for me and I appreciate your concern. I want to thank you for your prayers and good wishes. They are what keeps me going,” she said in another tweet.

Following the announcement by Kapoor that she had tested the results, a number of people who contacted her directly or indirectly entered into self-quarantine. They also included TMC MP Derek O’Brien and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel.

Former BSP MP Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, whose distinguished party in Lucnow was one of three attended by Kapoor, has also been in isolation for 14 days, said an official quoted by PTI.

In addition to the good news, Saturday was some bad news as the health ministry confirmed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country reached 283, with 65 new fresh cases reported in one day.

.