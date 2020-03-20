Vasundhara Raje, son of Dushyant in self-quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor – News from India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and son Dushyan Singh, who attended the party attended by singer Kanika Kapoor, were only quarantined. Kapoor announced on Friday that she had tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19.

“While at Lukavn, I attended dinner with my son Dushyant and his sons-in-law. Kanika, who unfortunately tested positive for # Covid19, was also a guest, ”former CM Rajasthan tweeted.

“As a matter of extreme caution, my son and I immediately quarantined and take all necessary precautions,” she added.

– Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Over 200 people were present in the party and health officials said they would try to reveal more details about who was present in the party and if they contacted anyone in Rajasthan, IANS news agency reported.

The news agency also reported that after attending the party on March 15, Dushyant Singh also marked his presence in the Lok Sabha during the current parliament session. Singh represent Rajasthan’s Jhalawar constituency in Parliament.

Reacting to the news, Trinamool Congressman Derek O’Brien said he sat next to Dushyant in Parliament for 2.5 hours. “The session should be delayed,” he told reporters.

Kanika Kapoor, meanwhile, took to Instagram on Friday to share her medical condition. “For the last 4 days I have had the flu, I have tested for a positive impact on Covid-19. My family and I are now in complete quarantine and we are following medical advice on how to move forward,” she said in the post.

