Vasundhra out, Mauipur locality in, here is a full list of Delhi’s detained zones – News from India

The Mansar flats in Vasundhra settlement, which is located on the border with Noida, were thrown out of the Delhi jail after 24 days, while the locality at Maujpur-Gali no. 18 at Vijay Park – Added to the list, which has a total of 92 red zone colors or hotspots on Friday.
Two localities in Mehrauli, Shamsi Talab and Lake View Apartments were added to the list yesterday. Delhi’s total coronavirus numbers jumped more than 200 on Friday, reaching 3,234, including 48 deaths.
Here is a complete list of Delhi’s 92-year retention zone as of Thursday:
1. The whole affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
2. The whole affected street Gali no. 5, 6 and 7, L 1 Sangam Vihar
3. Affected area around H. No. A-176, Deoli extension
4. Shahjahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
5. Dinpur village
6. Gali no. 5 and 5A, Block H-2, Bengali Colony, Mahavir enclave
7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
8. Nizamuddin West Areas (Block G and D)
9. Street Area / Gali no. 18 to 22 Zakir Nagar and the nearby Abu Bakar-Masjid area Zakir Nagar 10 (core) Zakir Nagar remnant as a protection zone
10. H. no. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 – Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, extension, Part II
11. H. no. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 – Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, extension, II. Part
12. Gali no. 16, Kachi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
13. Mechel Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
14. H-block, near Umrah Masjid, Abu Fazal enclave
15. E-block, Abu Fazal enclave, Delhi
16. H no. 97 to 107 and H. no. 120-127 Kailash Hills, east of Kailash
17. E-block (E-284 to E-294) east of Kailash, Delhi
18. H. no. 53 to 55 and 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, east of Kailash
19. B Jhangirpuri Block
20. Gali no. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
21. H. no. 141 to H. no. 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri
22. 3 Galis of Khichripur, including Gali containing H. no. 5/387 Khichripur
23. Gali no. 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
24. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension
25. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj
26. Gali no. 4, from H. no. J- 3/115 (Nagar dairy) to H. no. J- 3/108 (according to Anar wali Masjid Chowk), extension of Kishan Kunj
27. Gali no. 4, from H. no. J-3/101 to H. no. J – 3/107 Krishan Kunj extension
28. Gali no. 5, block (from H Nos. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
29. E-pocket, GTB enclave
30. J&K, L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, blocks old Seemapuri
31. F- 70 to 90 block of Dilshad Colony
32. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
33. Shastri Market including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
34. Bengali Market / Babar Road adjacent to Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
35. Sadar Bazaar, Central District
36. Chandni Mahal, Central District
37. Nabi Karim, Central District
38. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi – 110084
39. In the vicinity of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
40. In neighborhood B-1/2, Paschim Vihar
41. Near area 11/3, second floor of Ashok Nagar
42. In the vicinity of H. no. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
43. Near A-1B / 75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi – 110063
44. Near A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
45. In and around 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
46. Trade no. J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi
47. Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla of Epic Center 715, Chirag Delhi
48. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119
49. Gali no. 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House no. 112B, Gali no. 2, New Delhi
50. Entire galls starting at house number G-54 to F-107 and entire gals starting at house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad village, Delhi
For live Coronavirus updates
51. 1100 Wali Gali (House No. 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (House No. 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (House No. 1306-1331), Block H-3, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
52. Bara Hindu Rao District, Delhi
53. Nawab Ganj District, Delhi
54. House No.-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
55. Group G, H and I Block, Police Colony
56. Street no. 6, block, Abu Fazal enclave
57. Shaheen Bagh
58. Street No. 3-5, East Ram Nagar
59. Shahdara
60. In the vicinity of C-105, Hari Nagar
61. In the vicinity of B-333, Hari Nagar
62. H. no. 300, Gali no. 3 Krishna Puri, Mandawali Main Road, Delhi to H. no. 739/16 Gali no. 3 Krishna Puri, Mandawali Main Road, Delhi
63. In the vicinity of C-785, third floor, Camp No.2, Nangloi
64. In the vicinity of RZ-168, block K2, Nihal Vihar
65. Gali no. 26 and 26B, H. no. 2056 to 2092 and Gali no. 27 and 27B, H. no. 2063 to 2083, extension of Tughlakabad
66. The whole area covered by H.No. 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar
67. H. no. 153 / B, 4th Floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
68. H. no. 716 to 785, H. no. 786 to 860, H. no. 861 to 950 K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
69. Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony
70. Israel Camp, Rang Puri Pahari
71. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri
72. Oberoi Apartment
73. G-1 Mansarovar Garden 2nd Floor
74. E-51 and E-21 Street 8, Shastri Park
75. T-606 Street-18 Gautam Puri
76. A-97,98,99 near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park
77. Land no. 1294 at Theke Wali Gali opposite the DC office in Kapashera
78th EA Block in Inderpuri
79. G-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
80. Gali no. 24 to 28 Tughlakabad extension, Delhi (core area)
81. Gali no. 26 and 26B, H. no. 2056 to 2092, Tughlakabad extension, Delhi
82. Gali no. 27 and 27B, H. no. 2063 to 2083. Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi
83. West Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar
84. H. no. 34/156 to H. no. 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34, Tirlok Puri, Delhi 110091
85. Gali no. 2, 3 & 4 Devli Extension, Delhi
86. H. no. F-138 & F-139, Gali no. 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar,
Hari Nagar Extension, Delhi
87. F-313, near Shiva Mandir Lado Sari and F-274, 2nd floor Lado Sari,
New Delhi
88. F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi
89. RZF-756/7, Gali no 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka New Delhi
90. H. no. 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar, Delhi-92
91. The whole affected area of Samshi Talaba, Mehrauli, including A-3, Lake View Apartment, Mehrauli, Delhi
92. Gali no. 18, H. no. 701/23 to 500 / 36B, Vijay Park, Maujpur, Delhi
HT Coronavirus Guide COVID-19
. (ToTranslate tags) Covid 19