Vasundhra out, Mauipur locality in, here is a full list of Delhi’s detained zones – News from India

The Mansar flats in Vasundhra settlement, which is located on the border with Noida, were thrown out of the Delhi jail after 24 days, while the locality at Maujpur-Gali no. 18 at Vijay Park – Added to the list, which has a total of 92 red zone colors or hotspots on Friday.

Two localities in Mehrauli, Shamsi Talab and Lake View Apartments were added to the list yesterday. Delhi’s total coronavirus numbers jumped more than 200 on Friday, reaching 3,234, including 48 deaths.

Here is a complete list of Delhi’s 92-year retention zone as of Thursday:

1. The whole affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. The whole affected street Gali no. 5, 6 and 7, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. Affected area around H. No. A-176, Deoli extension

4. Shahjahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

5. Dinpur village

6. Gali no. 5 and 5A, Block H-2, Bengali Colony, Mahavir enclave

7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

8. Nizamuddin West Areas (Block G and D)

9. Street Area / Gali no. 18 to 22 Zakir Nagar and the nearby Abu Bakar-Masjid area Zakir Nagar 10 (core) Zakir Nagar remnant as a protection zone

10. H. no. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 – Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, extension, Part II

11. H. no. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 – Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, extension, II. Part

12. Gali no. 16, Kachi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

13. Mechel Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

14. H-block, near Umrah Masjid, Abu Fazal enclave

15. E-block, Abu Fazal enclave, Delhi

16. H no. 97 to 107 and H. no. 120-127 Kailash Hills, east of Kailash

17. E-block (E-284 to E-294) east of Kailash, Delhi

18. H. no. 53 to 55 and 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, east of Kailash

19. B Jhangirpuri Block

20. Gali no. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

21. H. no. 141 to H. no. 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

22. 3 Galis of Khichripur, including Gali containing H. no. 5/387 Khichripur

23. Gali no. 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

24. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension

25. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj

26. Gali no. 4, from H. no. J- 3/115 (Nagar dairy) to H. no. J- 3/108 (according to Anar wali Masjid Chowk), extension of Kishan Kunj

27. Gali no. 4, from H. no. J-3/101 to H. no. J – 3/107 Krishan Kunj extension

28. Gali no. 5, block (from H Nos. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

29. E-pocket, GTB enclave

30. J&K, L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, blocks old Seemapuri

31. F- 70 to 90 block of Dilshad Colony

32. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

33. Shastri Market including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

34. Bengali Market / Babar Road adjacent to Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

35. Sadar Bazaar, Central District

36. Chandni Mahal, Central District

37. Nabi Karim, Central District

38. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi – 110084

39. In the vicinity of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015

40. In neighborhood B-1/2, Paschim Vihar

41. Near area 11/3, second floor of Ashok Nagar

42. In the vicinity of H. no. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

43. Near A-1B / 75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi – 110063

44. Near A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur

45. In and around 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

46. ​​Trade no. J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi

47. Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla of Epic Center 715, Chirag Delhi

48. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119

49. Gali no. 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House no. 112B, Gali no. 2, New Delhi

50. Entire galls starting at house number G-54 to F-107 and entire gals starting at house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad village, Delhi

For live Coronavirus updates

51. 1100 Wali Gali (House No. 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (House No. 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (House No. 1306-1331), Block H-3, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

52. Bara Hindu Rao District, Delhi

53. Nawab Ganj District, Delhi

54. House No.-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

55. Group G, H and I Block, Police Colony

56. Street no. 6, block, Abu Fazal enclave

57. Shaheen Bagh

58. Street No. 3-5, East Ram Nagar

59. Shahdara

60. In the vicinity of C-105, Hari Nagar

61. In the vicinity of B-333, Hari Nagar

62. H. no. 300, Gali no. 3 Krishna Puri, Mandawali Main Road, Delhi to H. no. 739/16 Gali no. 3 Krishna Puri, Mandawali Main Road, Delhi

63. In the vicinity of C-785, third floor, Camp No.2, Nangloi

64. In the vicinity of RZ-168, block K2, Nihal Vihar

65. Gali no. 26 and 26B, H. no. 2056 to 2092 and Gali no. 27 and 27B, H. no. 2063 to 2083, extension of Tughlakabad

66. The whole area covered by H.No. 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar

67. H. no. 153 / B, 4th Floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

68. H. no. 716 to 785, H. no. 786 to 860, H. no. 861 to 950 K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi

69. Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony

70. Israel Camp, Rang Puri Pahari

71. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri

72. Oberoi Apartment

73. G-1 Mansarovar Garden 2nd Floor

74. E-51 and E-21 Street 8, Shastri Park

75. T-606 Street-18 Gautam Puri

76. A-97,98,99 near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park

77. Land no. 1294 at Theke Wali Gali opposite the DC office in Kapashera

78th EA Block in Inderpuri

79. G-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi

80. Gali no. 24 to 28 Tughlakabad extension, Delhi (core area)

81. Gali no. 26 and 26B, H. no. 2056 to 2092, Tughlakabad extension, Delhi

82. Gali no. 27 and 27B, H. no. 2063 to 2083. Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi

83. West Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar

84. H. no. 34/156 to H. no. 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34, Tirlok Puri, Delhi 110091

85. Gali no. 2, 3 & 4 Devli Extension, Delhi

86. H. no. F-138 & F-139, Gali no. 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar,

Hari Nagar Extension, Delhi

87. F-313, near Shiva Mandir Lado Sari and F-274, 2nd floor Lado Sari,

New Delhi

88. F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi

89. RZF-756/7, Gali no 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka New Delhi

90. H. no. 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar, Delhi-92

91. The whole affected area of ​​Samshi Talaba, Mehrauli, including A-3, Lake View Apartment, Mehrauli, Delhi

92. Gali no. 18, H. no. 701/23 to 500 / 36B, Vijay Park, Maujpur, Delhi

HT Coronavirus Guide COVID-19

. (ToTranslate tags) Covid 19