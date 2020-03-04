[vatican-officers-investigating-sex-abuse-circumstances-to-stop-by-mexico-on-‘zero-tolerance’-push]



Monsignor Alfonso Miranda and Archbishop of the Diocese of Monterrey Rogelio Cabrera attend a information conference on the arrival of a Vatican fee to examine instances of sexual abuse by monks of the Catholic Church in Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Carrillo

March 4, 2020

By Carlos Carrillo and Laura Gottesdiener

MEXICO Town (Reuters) – Two Vatican officials billed with investigating accusations of sexual abuse by clergy will pay a visit to Mexico for a reality-acquiring mission later on this month, the Church explained on Tuesday.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu will meet up with with church leaders and alleged victims through their week-prolonged pay a visit to to the world’s second greatest Roman Catholic place, the Mexican bishops’ meeting reported.

Auxiliary Bishop Alfonso Miranda Guardiola, basic secretary of the bishops’ meeting, advised a information convention in Mexico Town that the Church had asked for aid from the Vatican in get to assist the youngest and most susceptible in Mexico.

“We’re self-confident it will enhance the response to these circumstances, seeking for civil and canonical justice under the principles of zero tolerance, so that no circumstance goes unpunished in our Church,” Miranda mentioned of the March 20-27 pay a visit to.

Scicluna and Bertomeu are portion of a taskforce produced previous calendar year by Pope Francis to aid in nations exactly where the Church had no steering for dealing with sexual abuse situations.

The two led the Vatican’s 2018 investigation into sexual abuse in Chile, developing a 2,300-page report that sparked the resignation of a number of of the country’s best bishops.

Scicluna also executed the Vatican’s investigation into Father Marcial Maciel, the late founder of Mexico’s Legionaries of Christ Catholic religious order. Maciel was accused of sexually abusing at least 60 boys, some as youthful as 12.

Allegations of pedophilia have very long plagued the Church in Mexico.

Archbishop Rogelio Cabrera Lopez, President of the Mexican bishops conference, said 271 Mexican monks have been accused of sexual abuse to day.

The bishops’ meeting claimed it does not have an estimate of the quantity of victims. Advocates say there are lots of much more victims than individuals who have arrive ahead with accusations.

Some expressed reservations about the Vatican’s actuality-acquiring mission.

Alberto Athie, a previous Mexican priest who has used a lot more than two many years campaigning on behalf of victims of Church abuse, criticized previous missions for missing transparency.

“They have attempted to handle these points internally, in secret, and resolve them according to the institutional logic of the Church,” he advised Reuters.

