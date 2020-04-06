Vedanta Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan CEO resigns for personal reasons, Sunil Duggal has been appointed interim CEO

Sunil Duggal, full-time CEO and CEO of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta, will take on additional responsibility from April 6 as interim CEO of Vedanta, the company said.

PTI

latest update: March 27, 2020, 10:47 PM IST

Vedanta said on Friday that his CEO, Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, had resigned for personal reasons.

Vedanta Ltd filed the BSE case, saying the resignation would take effect on April 5.

“The company’s board of directors, in its meeting held on March 27, 2020, … used the resignation of S Venkatakrishnan from the post of CEO and CEO of wef close to working hours in April. 5, 2020, for personal reasons, “Vedanta Ltd said.

The company also announced the appointment of Anil Agarwal as additional non-executive director as chairman of the company on Saturday.

The board has also appointed Navin Agarwal as the company’s executive vice president since late Friday.

In a separate statement, Vedanta said with personal responsibility that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan will be appointed CEO of the company on April 5, 2020, for personal reasons, and will join his family in South Africa.

The company is said to have appointed Sonil Doggal as interim CEO.

The statement said he would report to the chief.

“I’m indebted to the company for this appointment,” Dougal said in a statement. “I am confident that in Vedanta, with my strong nights, I will be able to lead the company through my growth path and participate in it.” The economic progress of our country.

