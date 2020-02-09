Veepstakes could be the ticket for too-rans – Boston Herald

In the most recent Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 Boston poll, it seems that some candidates have a chance to stay in the race, but as potential vice presidents rather than at the top of the ticket.

Among Democrats, Pete Buttigieg defeated Joe Biden, a former vice president, in a surprising turn as the highest ranked vice president option. Among the same Democrats, Elizabeth Warren became third and Amy Klobuchar fourth. Among Independent voters who are planning to vote in the Democratic primary, Amy Klobuchar was the top vice presidential candidate, with Pete Buttigieg in a close second and Elizabeth Warren in the third.

The choices for potential vice-president reflect some changes in preference that were influenced by the results of Iowa and the Friday debate. Klobuchar’s preference figures have improved since Iowa, as have those of Buttigieg. Joe Biden’s preferences have fallen slightly since Iowa, as have Elizabeth Warren.

Perhaps the most interesting is Bernie Sanders, who is in a virtual relationship with Pete Buttigieg in general, came in fifth place as a possible vice-president option among Democrats, but did not receive votes from independents in this category. This probably reflects Sanders’ polarized preference rates among independent voters, with he, and Elizabeth Warren, having the highest somewhat unfavorable / very unfavorable numbers of the top candidates.

The data can also suggest general voters’ ideas about vice-presidential candidates. Historically, vice presidential candidates are chosen to appeal to any policy, party segment or demographics that the presidential candidate does not currently attract. Both Sanders and Warren are perhaps the most progressive of the current candidates, and the numbers seem to suggest that voters prefer a more moderate vice-presidential candidate.

The leading vice presidential candidates, Buttigeig and Klobuchar, are both Midwestern, from Indiana and Minnesota respectively. Vice-presidential candidates, who not only rely on a specific policy or party segment, are also often selected for their specific regional appeal, their potential capacity to collect support in specific, relevant states.

Of course none of the candidates in the race started this journey hoping to come in second place. And we are clearly starting to see a number of political differences of opinion among the candidates who can limit their willingness to give in to a second choice position with their competitor.

But keep in mind that George H.W. When Bush ran into Ronald Reagan in the 1980 presidential primaries, he called Reagan’s economic plan “voodoo economy.” Bush also remained in the primary race long after Reagan would get the votes to become the Republican candidate, in part to force Reagan to choose him as his running mate. Reagan would eventually do that, and they won in 1980 and 1984. Then Bush himself became president in 1988. So the opponents can sometimes become allies, and if they work together, they sometimes win.

Christina Cliff is a lecturer in political science and safety science at Franklin Pierce University.