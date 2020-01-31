Vegan dishes and old tuxedo: Hollywood ‘s red carpets turn green | Life

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the male actor’s starring award for “The Joker” at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California on January 19, 2020. – Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Hollywood has stepped up efforts to reduce CO2 emissions this season, which will soon end with the Oscars.

While some scientists have welcomed A-Listeners’ renewed zeal for climate change, others have asked whether the Tinseltown jet set elite is a role model.

This month’s Galas of the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild and the Critics’ Choice Awards served plant-based menus instead of the steak dinner typical of celebrity events.

Oscar nominees received roasted maitake mushrooms and vegan cheese at the annual lunch this week. At the show on February 9, a menu with 70 percent vegetable ingredients will be served.

The “brave and compassionate” steps were praised by actor Joaquin Phoenix, who said it was the first time he had eaten at Globes, and environmentalist activists Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo.

There were few complaints about the star-studded events – although comedian Seth Meyers observed this ironically, it was fortunate that “food critics” were not invited to the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Climate researchers and activists have also welcomed the trend.

Brenda Ekwurzel of the Union of Concerned Scientists said it was “really important for Hollywood” to make an effort and “very exciting for me as a climate scientist”.

Convincing people to change their eating habits is one of the best ways to cut carbon emissions right away, she added.

A change in the diet of 1,500 guests around the world, according to climate scientist Peter Kalmus, would have increased the area of ​​the event tenfold and saved 10 to 15 tons of CO2 equivalents.

In contrast, an average person in Bangladesh produces about one ton a year.

The “ripple effects” of even a famous participant who is consequently campaigning for climate activism could have far greater benefits and affect public awareness and even politics, added Kalmus.

“Walk the talk”

Hollywood’s much-noticed steps, however, have not generated general praise.

Few winners and moderators came to the microphone on the Globes without saying “thoughts and prayers” that were expressed for the victims of the forest fires in Australia, while singer Lizzo recently helped pack food baskets for those affected on her world tour.

But the allegations of hypocrisy have been exaggerated among many show business stars, and the entire film industry is fighting for a number of festivals around the world every year, from Cannes to Venice to Toronto to Park City, Utah.

“It is difficult to comment on the climate emergency when you are flying a private jet,” said Kalmus.

While anyone – with or without a celebrity platform – should be welcomed to raise awareness of climate issues, it is those who have the greatest impact on the conversation, he added.

Kalmus was recognized for the praise of Australian actress Yael Stone (Orange is the new black) who has committed to give up her US acting career this month because “it is immoral for us to build a life in two countries if we do know what we know “.

“It’s not about keeping the direct emissions of these flights out of the atmosphere,” said Kalmus, estimating two top-class return flights per year at 12 to 24 tons of CO2.

“Putting the planet above your career,” stresses the public that climate change “is indeed an emergency,” he added.

Lost in the laundry

According to Ekwurzel, prominent actors would be most effective if they insisted on reducing the carbon footprint of gas-guzzling film productions.

“People who have resources, like the ones at the Golden Globes, have the most economic power to reduce their high emissions,” she said.

Ekwurzel pointed to the renewable electricity consumption of film sets as a way to improve the status quo, while transport and packaging in film catering were highlighted as problematic.

Ultimately, the measures offered to Hollywood celebrities are very different from those of the public.

“If there are thousands of ways we can individually reduce emissions by choosing one and getting on a pulpit and saying,” That’s the way everyone has to do it, “it will never work,” she said ,

And as well as it is meant, some of these celebrities’ efforts may just get lost in the wash.

Fashion designer Stella McCartney was pleased with Phoenix’s decision to wear the same tuxedo – one of them – “throughout the award season to reduce waste.”

Some, including Globes’ host, Ricky Gervais, sneered, “That’s nothing. I take off my own socks and you should see the condition of my … underpants.”

When asked to quantify the effects of Phoenix’s frugal wardrobe on CO2 emissions, Kalmus admitted that it was “difficult for a scientist to wear T-shirts and jeans,” but concluded: “Me will drive with zero. ” – AFP