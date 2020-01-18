Vegan Store: Japan’s first vegan convenience store

With its pale, unadorned interior, untreated wooden beams, and semi-open kitchen, the Vegan Store, a two-story convenience store that opened near Kappabashi in Tokyo in late 2019, is as unlikely as a Konbini you will find. With the order to have only vegan food in stock and to serve, the vegan store hopes to change the perspective on vegan food in the capital.

It is difficult to get accurate figures on what percent of Japanese are vegetarians or vegans. However, according to a 2019 survey by Frembassy, ​​a start-up aiming to create a responsive eating culture in Japan, only 2.8 percent of respondents say they are vegans and only 4.8 percent as vegetarians. Three and five percent of Americans identify as vegans or vegetarians.

Veganism on the rise: A customer is reading the shelves of the Vegan Store | JANE KITAGAWA

According to Shoko Suzuki, the operator and CEO of the parent company Global Meets, the vegan store seems to be an outlier, but clearly fulfills a need. Suzuki’s decision to promote her business as a Konbini and family restaurant was on purpose to demystify vegan cuisine.

“I had heard that many vegans in Japan, whether Japanese or expats from abroad, had difficulty following a (vegan) diet and therefore stopped,” says Suzuki. “At first I thought I should open (the store) in a so-called first class place like Azabu, but then I decided that it would be better to be somewhere with lots of festivals (and tourist attractions) so that non-Japanese people get the message out that is possible to be vegan in Japan, ”she adds, commenting on what she thinks is the tendency of Japan to adopt trends from abroad instead of taking the first step.

Similar to normal convenience stores, Vegan Store offers a mix of local and imported foods, but only those that are 100% vegetable and gluten, onion, alcohol and MSG free.

Fried soy karaage meat replaces the dish’s usual chicken counterpart. Frankfurt sausages (350 yen) with okara tofu yeast and Konnyaku powder (devil’s tongue), which are strongly flavored with vegetable broth, have the same juicy consistency as normal French fries, but are more tooth-like.

Meat-free food: The recipe from Vegan Store for Omurice (rice omelette) is a closely guarded secret. | Courtesy of VEGAN STORE

Allernon (¥ 240), a rice flour-based yogurt substitute fermented with milk bacteria, is courtesy of the Yasaka Corporation in simple and fragrant yuzu citrus flavors. 250 yen) made by a group from the Aizu region of Fukushima Prefecture are just a few of the more common “practical” snacks. Other unusual items for sale include Konnyaku, Konbu (kelp) and coconut milk abalone replacements. According to Suzuki, gluten-free cakes and desserts as well as frozen products such as vegan Gyōza dumplings and meat substitutes are particularly popular.

If you want a richer meal, you can have vegan omurice (rice omelette) on the menu in the family restaurant – the recipe is a closely guarded secret – and gyūdon (beef on rice bowls) on the second floor. You can also take out bento-style groceries in sturdy paper containers to minimize plastic consumption.

Further signs of sustainability are the extensive cooperation with local companies and small organic farmers as well as the procurement of objects from fair trade. According to Suzuki, the store has grown into an information center for vegan products and topics since it opened. On the second floor, training seminars are occasionally offered by manufacturers and other companies in the restaurant industry.

Although 75 percent of vegan store customers are Japanese to date, Suzuki is keen to attract more non-Japanese customers – both visitors to Japan and residents of the country. An in-store money exchange machine is available to promote this trade.

Tokyo-based Jess, originally from Wales, read and visited the vegan store online because she sometimes has difficulty finding purely vegetarian food elsewhere.

“It’s different than expected,” she admits. “It has an organic, authentic kind of feeling. I like it when you see it cooked. It makes it even more attractive to try the actual food (above) because you can see that it is freshly prepared here. It is very inviting. “

More information about the Vegan Store can be found at www.veganstore.jp.

