Vegas attack: man arrested in Los Angeles after video shows brutal attack on woman inside Las Vegas elevator

LAS VEGAS (KABC) – A man was arrested on Thursday in Los Angeles after a surveillance video captured a woman brutally attacked in an elevator in Las Vegas.

The video shows the suspect suddenly catching a woman, putting her in a strangulation and then dragging her to the elevator of a building located on Fremont Street.

Before the attack, the film begins with the woman standing at the elevator door with the man behind her. As the door opens, she steps forward and that’s where the man knocks.

The man brings her inside with a choke and quickly pushes her to the floor of the elevator car.

He tries to grab her purse, then he starts hitting it over and over.

As the elevator door closes, the man is able to get his purse and after a few moments, he walks away from her. It is then that the dazed woman has trouble crawling and tries to get up.

As soon as the elevator door opens again, the man takes off. Another surveillance camera captures him as he exits the elevator.

The surveillance video helped the police identify the suspect as James Moore, 43. Moore was arrested by LAPD. It was not known how the police located the suspect.

He is currently awaiting extradition to Nevada for theft of an elderly person and battery by strangulation.

