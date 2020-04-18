Vegas Looking Towards Coronavirus Restrictions, Reopened Safely

exclusive

Las Vegas is looking for ways to raise coronavirus restrictions and safely open the world’s famous strip – but it will change your Vegas experience forever.

Our Vegas sources tell TMZ … when the casinos reopen, they have completely different designs and practices, and the biggest issue at the table is cleanliness and ambience.

We’re told that casinos need to make sure that players don’t get along with each other, and that means picking people up at table games like blackjack.

As a result, we were told that the top priority of the officers was to prevent a COVID-19 flare up.

Our sources say that important sanitation efforts are mentioned for casinos – machines need to be cleaned more than ever, and they need a system to improve the playing of chips, cards and dice – the more you 3 players always suggest.

We are told that casino operators are working directly with government officials to come up with a plan to lift restrictions and also open the city – but there are many obstacles. For example, our sources say they have not yet started focusing on nightclubs.

As you know … Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak All state casinos closed in mid-March to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, and the order is in place until April 30. Sisolak said this week the state has not been close to moving its Restrictions, so don’t book flights yet.

The Nevada Gaming Board tells TMZ … safety is a top priority, as well as protecting employees and guests, and ideas on how to do it are safely exchanged.

As for the famous buffets in Sin City … we are told that they will never return to their old ways, not for the foreseeable future. Probably not.