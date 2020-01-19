Vegetables fallen from the sky in Australia for wallabies hit by fire

Vegetables have been placed over New South Wales to distribute food to wild animals affected by fire in Australia.

New South Wales Minister of Energy and Environment Matt Kean says thousands of kilograms of food, including sweet potatoes and carrots, have been launched into the air for the colonies of wallaby.

“The #NPWS staff today deposited thousands of pounds of food (mostly sweet potatoes and carrots) for our pinch-tailed wall-rock colonies across New South Wales,” tweeted Mr. Kean.

He also shared an image of one of the fire-affected critters munching on a carrot, with the caption “A happy customer”.

Earlier in January, a professor at the University of Sydney estimated that 480 million animals had already been killed since the start of the bush fires in New South Wales alone.

Crews dealing with the country’s fires said they had been able to go from defense to offense for the first time in weeks due to the weather.