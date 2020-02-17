[vehicle-bomb-kills-two-in-turkish-managed-syrian-town]

A member of the Turkey-backed forces is observed on Oct 19, 2019, in the Syrian border city of Tal Abyad. — AFP pic

ANKARA, Feb 17 — A auto bomb assault yesterday killed two people in a Syrian border city managed by Turkish forces, Turkey’s defence ministry claimed.

The explosion occurred in Tal Abyad, held by Turkish forces and Syrian proxies soon after Ankara released a army operation in opposition to a Kurdish militia in October 2019.

Five other people were hurt, the Turkish ministry said on Twitter.

There was no instant assert of accountability for the bombing.

But the ministry blamed the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara sees as a “terrorist” offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“The terrorist liable for the assault and a terrorist who arrived in the place with another car that contains bombs for a second assault ended up caught alive,” it additional.

The PKK is blacklisted as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and its Western allies.

But the West worked carefully with the YPG in the fight against the Islamic State extremist group in Syria.

Because Turkey’s offensive, there have been various car bombings blamed by Ankara on the YPG in which quite a few civilians and Turkish troopers have been killed. — AFP