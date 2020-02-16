[Vehicle strikes, critically injures pedestrians in Lombard in San Francisco – Up Information Facts San Francisco]

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A pedestrian was seriously hurt Saturday night time close to the intersection of Lombard and Steiner streets in the Cow Hollow community of San Francisco, police reported.

The police have been named around eight: 27 p.m. On Saturday at that intersection in a report of a vehicle collision, police officer Robert Rueca mentioned. Officers arrived to come across a pedestrian with lifestyle-threatening wounds. That pedestrian was taken to a nearby medical center.

The driver associated in the collision remained at the scene, Rueca claimed, and experienced not been determined until 10: 30 p.m. If prescription drugs and / or alcoholic beverages played a position in this accident.

Lombard Street in Steiner closed at 10: 30 p.m. Even though the law enforcement carry on their investigation, Rueca explained.

