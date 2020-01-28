VEiiLA: The Nation Of One

There is a lot of electronics and much of it is high in art and technology, but sometimes low in personality or heart. That cannot be said of The Nation of One, the new album by the electronic duo VEiiLA from St Petersburg. The band describes the work as’ a series of snapshots … of my feelings and emotions in a certain period of my life. It is a documented log of my loss of hope, loss of confidence to or in people, descending into shadows of despair. “

There is no doubt that this is complex and very arresting music. The album combines dark, leftfield elements with an almost synth-pop sensitivity for a stunning effect. Pushing the whole work forward is the remarkable voice that floats, argues and sings in equal measure and with hypnotic intensity. Their sound combines contemporary electronic soundscapes with the tight band-driven sound of pioneers from the Cocteau Twins to Depeche Mode. There are contemporary echoes from Jane Weaver and Pumarosa.

The light and dark tones play on a scale from melancholy to depression and glorious redemption as the album unfolds. After the opener with lower keys, Trust pulls you in with a striking, denominational voice supported by growling synths, interwoven with a flapping staccato piano. The very impressive Shadows move effortlessly from an almost psychedelic opening to a full prog house training full of reverberation and incantation.

Across the entire album, contrasts of mood, style and feeling play impressively. Reflections combines synchronized off-kilter rhythms with a muted, haunting voice. At the other end of the scale, Voice shows the versatility of VEiiLA in a more conventional pop song complete with jerky guitar.

It all comes together on exorcism. Forged, emotional vocals give way to an almost dub analysis and gothic techno crescendo. Finally, Farewell offers some redemption and hope for the plea: “Come with me, I will not let go”. A remarkable journey and a very impressive record.

