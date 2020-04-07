Vendors have said they have a PPE – and not at any cost

TORONTO –

Ten days ago, Irwin’s toy became dangerous and swift. Instead of just selling dolls and trucks, the Canadian company now sells medical masks and makes between 250,000 and 500,000 a day.

“We’ve sold masks to … hospitals in the US and the Caribbean – over 400,000 masks in Ontario and a total of 1.5 million to date,” said George Irwin, president of the company. , spoke at his home in Collingwood, Ind.

His company is one of more than half the people who contacted CTV News, following our Sunday night story about long-term care homes in need of masks and Personal protective equipment (PPE) receives products from new suppliers with a very good price – the stock is priced at 700 per cent and 5,000 per cent above the normal price. . 58 cents masks were sold for $ 6, and N95 masks were priced at $ 17.52.

Irwin said his company offers masks for 58 cents and N95 masks at US $ 2.90, but added that prices are changing fast.

“We are working 24/7 to keep costs in line,” said Irwin.

Across Canada, hospitals, other health care providers have proposed tools that will protect health care workers and save lives. But everything is going poorly, and the hospital and nursing home supply is gone.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has warned that his state is running low on PPE, and other states such as Newfoundland and Labrador are asking for help with their lost equipment. He said a 500,000 masks were obtained from the U.S and “will be helpful next week,” he said.

However, Irwin said he was calling on the Ontario government to provide more hospitals – but said they never forgot.

Another Burlington, Ont.-based mask maker, eSafetyProducts.com, responded to our story at an excessive price and said prices could rise for a number of reasons. Among them, he listed high demand and low prices, higher prices of raw materials, and air freight to save time at higher prices. What’s more, the company’s products were loose in early January on the purchase process.

Owner Robert Bortoluzzi says, “Chinese people and companies in Canada are getting all the N95 masks they can carry,” “They are running around like workers. the bee buys and returns to China, where a face mask is made.They just dump the product, this is with a continuous supply of no-frills products and there is no response when more is coming. “

Bortoluzzi says it is safe to have a collection of N95 and KN95 masks, as well as clothing and gloves, but said despite the trade opposition it still wants the price appropriate.

Bortoluzzi said “We are selling at a good price in order to help as many people as we can,” His company reached out to its local MP and applied to Health Canada, one of hundreds of drug dealers.

Another Canadian company, Momentum Solutions, emailed CTV News after a lengthy review story, offering personalized protection at a reasonable price.

Company CEO Stephen Arbib says his organization is only giving big orders to around 20,000 and 20 million masks – seeking some from China and others from 3M plants in Hungary, Turkey. and Mexico.

Most governments have a list of pre-approved companies that apply and pass the contractual rules and regulations. Many masks not in the applications have been claimed to be commercially available during international outbreaks, with signs that the federal government has agreed to act quickly. But some reportedly took weeks to hear back from the authorities.

As for Irwin, hospitals now call her directly for the masks, which her son in China looks for safe and effective.

“We have been delivering 90-year-old children’s toys and one thing we know is you want to sell and make sure you send toys that don’t hurt anyone, and we took the same approach. in conjunction with masks, ”he said.

