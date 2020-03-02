[Venezuela claims detained PDVSA supervisors allegedly despatched U.S. info]



FILE Photo: State oil corporation PDVSA’s logo is noticed at a gasoline station in Caracas, Venezuela, May perhaps 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

March 2, 2020

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela on Monday stated it had arrested two professionals at condition oil corporation Petroleos de Venezuela, alleging that they despatched private information to the U.S. federal government.

In a assertion broadcast on state television, a commission appointed by socialist President Nicolas Maduro to restructure the OPEC nation’s oil industry said authorities on Friday detained Alfredo Chirinos and Aryenis Torrealba, who had been administrators in the company’s supply and investing department.

Reuters had earlier documented their arrests, which took spot immediately after the United States ramped up sanctions on PDVSA and some of its investing partners. Washington has been pressuring Venezuela to oust Maduro, who it phone calls a corrupt dictator usurping electricity immediately after rigging a 2018 re-election vote.

Relatives of the two professionals, as effectively as some prominent supporters of the ruling socialist occasion, took to social media above the weekend to argue that they ended up innocent and have been becoming qualified for denouncing corruption in the company. A march on Monday was planned to demand their launch.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera Crafting by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)