[venezuela-names-new-vice-presidents-for-4-pdvsa-units:-formal-gazette]

February 29, 2020

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela has named new vice presidents for 4 units of its point out oil business PDVSA, as perfectly as a new president for the device of the firm handling joint ventures with private oil companies, according to a copy of the formal gazette noticed by Reuters on Saturday.

The enterprise questioned numerous vice presidents to resign amid a shakeup introduced previously this thirty day period, when socialist President Nicolas Maduro named a fee led by Financial system Vice President Tareck El Aissami to restructure the business.

Venezuela named Oswaldo Perez, who at present serves in the finance ministry, as PDVSA’s vice president of finance, according to the gazette dated Feb. 28, which has not however been posted on-line. A senior PDVSA resource verified the authenticity of the document.

Erwin Hernandez was named vice president for exploration and Gabriel Oliveros was named vice president for refining.

Hernandez had beforehand served as a supervisor at the Jose terminal, Venezuela’s major oil port, as very well as a supervisor at Petrocedeno, a crude joint undertaking amongst PDVSA, France’s Full and Norway’s Equinor. Oliveros earlier served as PDVSA’s executive director for new refinery jobs.

Antonio Perez Suarez, previously the director of a state-operate distributor of domestically-produced solutions regarded as “Productive Venezuela,” was named vice president for provide and trading on an interim foundation, according to the gazette. Reuters described Perez Suarez’s appointment previously this week.

German Marquez, who now serves as vice minister for hydrocarbons in the country’s oil ministry, was named president of the Venezuelan Petroleum Corporation, which manages PDVSA’s stakes in exploration and production joint ventures with non-public oil businesses.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Paul Simao)