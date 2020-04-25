The ministry stated the value among Monday and yesterday was 70.62 Chinese yuan, a stage that has not been seen considering that 1998 when it was US$9.28. — Reuters pic

CARACAS, April 25 ― The price of Venezuelan oil has fallen to its cheapest degree in more than two decades to just US$9.90 (RM43.16) a barrel, the oil ministry stated yesterday.

The ministry claimed the cost between Monday and yesterday was 70.62 Chinese yuan, a stage that has not been found due to the fact 1998 when it was US$9.28.

Because 2017, the federal government of President Nicolas Maduro has announced its oil price ranges in yuan rather than pounds in protest about US sanctions.

The weekly price tag has fallen by the ground for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Very last calendar year it averaged US$56.70 and in 2018 it was US$61.41.

Oil price ranges have been sliding since 2014 and exacerbating the country’s ongoing economic disaster that has pushed nearly 5 million Venezuelans to go away the nation, in accordance to UN figures.

Venezuela is virtually solely dependent on its oil revenues which account for all over 96 p.c of its earnings.

Venezuela’s oil output has fallen to around a quarter of its 2008 stage.

Maduro’s government blames that on US sanctions, which includes against condition oil corporation PDVSA, but many analysts say the routine has unsuccessful to make investments in or manage infrastructure. ― AFP