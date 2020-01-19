Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido contradicts the travel ban and arrives in Colombia

January 19 (UPI) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido arrived in Colombia on Sunday for a counter-terrorism meeting despite a travel ban imposed on him by the Supreme Government Court.

Guaido announced his arrival in neighboring Colombia on Twitter and thanked its President Ivan Duque for his support in the fight against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“We will create the conditions that will lead us to freedom,” said Guaido. “And I assure you that the return to our country will be full of good news.”

Guaido was in a protracted dispute with Maduro over the reins of Venezuela, which began at the beginning of last year when Maduro’s reelection in 2018 was considered illegal and Guaido made himself interim president.

The 36-year-old opposition leader has the backing of nearly 60 countries, including the United States, that have put increasing diplomatic and financial pressure on Venezuela to force Maduro to resign.

Last January, the Venezuelan Supreme Court prohibited Guaido from leaving the country he had previously opposed – in February – to send humanitarian aid into the country through a blockade imposed by Maduro.

Duque welcomed Guaido to the capital Bogotá on Sunday, saying the couple had a “very productive work meeting” about Venezuelan migrants in Colombia and “the importance of restoring democracy in the neighboring country”.

Guaido arrived in Bogota ahead of the counter-terrorism ministerial meeting in the third western hemisphere, scheduled to take place on Monday, when he is also expected to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“We hope that (Guaido) will be there,” Pompeo told reporters the previous Sunday. “We hope that he will join us and I look forward to meeting him.”

The unannounced trip follows a dramatic but failed attempt by the Maduro regime to gain control of the National Assembly, the country’s last democratically organized institution, earlier this month by appointing its own chairman of the assembly, while security forces exclude Guaido and 100 opposition lawmakers Participation in the vote.

Opposition lawmakers were forced to hold their own elections in which Guaido regained his position as leader of the National Assembly with a quorum, and days later they entered the legislative palace.

The United States has punished those involved in the trial, and Pompeo has announced that others will take action against the Maduro regime and those responsible for its support.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Maduro said he didn’t care about the U.S. sanctions and called for dialogue with the Trump administration.

“If there is respect between governments, no matter how big the United States is, and there is a dialogue, an exchange of truthful information, then we can build a new kind of relationship,” he said. “A relationship of respect and dialogue brings about a win-win situation. A confrontational relationship brings about a loose-lose situation.”

Pompeo said on Sunday that the US Venezuelan mission had not changed.

“We all knew that this would be a huge challenge, that Maduro would not go away so easily,” he said. “But everyone wants to know the day and the hour. We don’t know the day and the hour. We know that we can help the opposition to continue to freeze, to build up strength. They represent the Venezuelan people and our mission is to set a number prevent free and fair elections … so that they can hold a presidential election that represents them. “