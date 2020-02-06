Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido meets Trump as a sign of US support

WASHINGTON – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido had a long-awaited meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the culmination of an international tour aimed at strengthening support for his campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump stepped out to welcome Guaido to the White House when soldiers lined the South Lawn driveway, and then accompanied him to a private meeting in the Oval Office. A day earlier, Guaido was a guest at Trump’s State of the Union address.

Legislators applauded when Trump introduced Guaido as Venezuela’s “true and legitimate” leader and called Maduro a “tyrant.”

The visit to Guaido was an “opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the people of Venezuela”. Heads of state and government should discuss how the US can work with Guaido to “accelerate a democratic transition in Venezuela that will stop the crisis from progressing,” the White House said.

Vice President Mike Pence and Guaido met at the Capitol before Pence went on a trip to Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Also present were Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans from Florida.

The U.S. and nearly 60 other governments say that Maduro’s election in 2018 was illegal and that Guaido should be appointed interim president under the Venezuelan constitution as chair of the country’s national assembly. These countries blame Maduro’s socialist policies for a political and economic crisis that threatens regional stability.

However, Maduro remains in control after facing a failed military uprising, a brief renewal of mass protests against the government, and sanctions and other US efforts to force him to resign.

Guaido left Venezuela at a time when he was short of options and tried to lure a significant number of people onto the streets to protest Maduro.

Guaido saw a slight upswing in early January when he faced armed riot police in widespread images as he attempted to jump over a fence and enter the National Assembly parliament building.

“Mr. President, please bring this message back home,” Trump said to Guaido during Tuesday’s speech, “All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their just struggle for freedom.”

The White House said the United States would continue to work with countries in the region to “counter the illegitimate dictatorship in Venezuela” and ensure a “democratic and prosperous” future for its people.

Robert O’Brien, the United States’ national security advisor, urged Russia, China and Cuba to end their support for Maduro on Wednesday. O’Brien said Maduro has no support for his people and is “tyrannical” about them.

“We call on the Chinese, Russians and Cubans to end the fight and to leave Venezuela so that Venezuelans can choose their own destiny,” said O’Brien to a group of ambassadors in the United States.

Venezuela is a top priority for the Trump administration in Latin America. A year ago, it was the first government coalition to recognize Guaido as president.

The administration has launched a so-called “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions and other measures to speed up Maduro’s impeachment, but he has remained.

A senior government official who briefed the reporters ahead of the Wednesday meeting described the one-year campaign as “at best halfway to full implementation” and said that many tools still need to be used against Maduro, including some that will be announced in the next 30 days , The official spoke on condition of anonymity according to the basic rules established by the White House.

Russia maintains a political, military, and economic alliance with Venezuela, which was formed under Maduro’s predecessor Hugo Chavez. Venezuela struggles to repay billions in loans from Russia – about half of which goes to the state-owned Russian oil company Rosneft.

O’Brien said the Trump administration would consider whether to impose US sanctions on Rosneft in the next few weeks to provide Maduro with a financial lifeline.

“We let the Russians and the company know that it is not a good business decision, but it is also immoral what it does to the people of Venezuela,” said O’Brien. “I think in the near future you will take action that is either voluntary by the company or by the United States.”

Guaido’s participation in Tuesday’s speech was surprising as he had been aiming to meet with Trump, his main international ally, for some time.

Guaido was in Miami on Saturday, not far from Trump’s weekend stay at his home in Palm Beach, Florida. Guaido was on a two-week world tour that took him first to Colombia, then to Europe and Canada, where he sought more international help to drive Maduro away.

The Venezuelan government had banned Guaido from leaving the country early last year after he was involved in investigative proceedings. This is the second time that he has violated the ban. Both times he gathers for international support and risks being arrested on his return.

The government promised “very serious consequences” on Wednesday if Maduro Guaido disrupted or inflicted damage on his return to Venezuela.

The White House had announced earlier on Wednesday that reporters and photographers could take the lead in Guaido’s Oval Office visit, but it abruptly shifted course and blocked reporters.

The decision was made when Senator Mitt Romney of Utah sat in the Senate and explained why he chose to condemn Trump and most likely became the only Republican senator to support the accused President’s deposition.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the decision to close the meeting had nothing to do with Romney, but offered no further explanation.