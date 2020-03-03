[venezuelan-soprano-maria-elena-vargas-to-stage-maiden-functionality-in-kuala-lumpur]

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Malaysian opera lovers will stand a possibility to witness the maiden overall performance of Venezuelan soprano Maria Elena Vargas in conjunction with the 15th Venezuelan 7 days in Malaysia, this Thursday and Friday (March five-6) at the Kuala Lumpur Accomplishing Arts Centre (KLPac).

Cost d’ Affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy in Malaysia, Morella Barreto Lopez, mentioned the Venezuelan lyric singer will bring a full repertoire of operatic prosperity and sounds regular of Latin The usa in the course of the hour-lengthy live performance – dubbed ‘Venezuela Opera Gala with Soprano Maria Elena Vargas’.

“We will pay attention to items by terrific composers this kind of as Franz Schubert and Fernando Obradors, among the others, and the musical journey delivers us to Venezuela with Adelis Freitez, Augusto Brandt and young composer Juan Manuel Sanchez,” she instructed Bernama.

Soprano Vargas graduated from the P. I. Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow, Russia with a Master’s Diploma in Soloist Singing, Opera and the Training of Singing.

During her artistic profession, she has built worldwide live performance tours in nations around the world this kind of as Austria, Spain, France and Russia moreover nationwide excursions in Venezuela by presenting recitals with guitar and voice duo with maestro and guitarist Rafael Saavedra.

The nightly live shows on March five-6 will be held at 8.30pm at Pentas 2 at KLPac. Tickets, priced at RM50 (typical) and RM40 (learners, senior citizens aged previously mentioned 60 decades and disabled), can be purchased at proticket.com.my. — Bernama