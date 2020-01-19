Venezuela’s Guaido meets with Pompeo in Colombia on Monday, sources say world

Venezuelan Juan Guaido has not left Venezuela since February. – AFP picture

CARACAS, January 19 – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Bogota tomorrow in a regional counter-terrorism meeting, two people close to Guaido.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Twitter that he would meet with Guaido last afternoon and that Guaido will attend the conference today. Spokesmen for Guaido and the U.S. State Department had no immediate opinion.

Guaido has not left Venezuela since February, when he opposed a travel ban imposed by the court and traveled to neighboring Colombia to organize U.S.-backed efforts to return relief supplies across the border that were blocked by troops that blocked President Nicolas Maduro were loyal.

The United States, along with around 50 other nations, have recognized Guaido as the legitimate head of state of Venezuela since last January, when he called the constitution to head Congress and declared Maduro usurper.

However, Maduro remains in power for a year, despite the U.S. cutting off his government’s funding sources through sanctions against Venezuela’s oil sector and Guaido trying to get the military to riot.

Earlier this month, the ruling Venezuelan Socialist Party took control of the National Assembly and berated an allied politician who withdrew from Guaido’s camp. Opposition lawmakers then voted in Guaido for a second term as Congress leader in a separate session.

Pompeo congratulated Guaido on his re-election and condemned “the failed efforts of the former Maduro regime to negate the will of the democratically elected National Assembly”.

Maduro accuses Guaido of being a puppet controlled by the White House. In an interview published yesterday by The Washington Post, Maduro said that the Trump administration had underestimated his staying power and that he had “not bothered with sanctions.” – Reuters