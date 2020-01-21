Venmo launches animated custom stickers for app

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Starting today (January 21), users of the Venmo money-sending app can send animated custom stickers through the app’s newsfeed. The stickers contain an animated coin jar with a heart and the words “With Love”, a cartoon character running on a rotating pizza wheel, an illuminated neon sign “Late Night Dinner”, a pre-sandwich divided with the word “Split” and an animated green dollar bill among other things, floating in a coffee cup full of dollars and coins.

When creating the stickers, Venmo worked with Holler, who specializes in creating content for expressive visual messages – usually for fun. They are all original stickers and can be used when Venmo users want to send, share and split payments through the app. Venmo is working with a number of sponsors, including Subway and IKEA, to bring certain new stickers to the service.

Emojis are already included in more than 90 percent of Venmo transactions. Therefore, the company wanted to give users access to a variety of new content. A press release says that users should get a perfect story to share with friends and that the overall experience with Venmo should be improved.

Venmo recently launched a cash back rewards program for its Venmo Mastercard: 5 percent cash back at Target, Sephora, Chevron and Papa John and 4 percent cash back at Dunkin, Sam’s Club and more. Overall, as reported in November, Venmo grew 64 percent year over year, with features such as the rewards program contributing.

The company’s success and similar competitors suggest that peer-to-peer (P2P) spending is currently very high and is exploding among customers around the world. Demand for instant payments is currently growing in the U.S., as 42 percent of consumers have used certain services to send or receive payments in the past year. Two years ago, this number was only 11 percent.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.