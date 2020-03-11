Venna Lake, Wilson Point and more: Places to Visit in Mahabaleshwar – Travel

Recently, a friend told me that she’s taking a break and going to “where the strawberries are growing this season.” Mahabaleshwar, is one of the most convenient places to grow strawberries. In fact, strawberries from here contribute about 85 percent of the total strawberry production in the country.

A friend of mine insists that the strawberries coming from Mahabaleshwar are the sweetest! He is probably right, but that is not the only reason why the city is famous.

Today’s Mahabaleshwar was created in the years 1829-30. Magnificent vivid “spots”, perennial springs, streams and waterfalls of the Mahabaleshwar Plateau with superb climate throughout the year took the English and others to Mahabaleshwar. At the end of the 19th century, it became an attractive popular hill station of world renown.

Mahabaleshwar, a hill station in the district of Satara in Maharashtra is located in the Western Ghats. Old Mahabaleshwar, a historic village about 7 km away, on a huge plateau at an altitude of about 1200 ft, surrounded by valleys on all sides, with temperatures touching 8 degrees Celsius during the winter. But low humidity makes it comfortable even in summer. The monsoon, however, is very difficult, which is why it has a well-preserved forest in its surroundings, mostly with untouched wildlife diversity. You can still see Indian gaur, giant Malabar squirrels, leopards and leopard cats, bear, sloth, sambar and other deer, hive and mungos, chamois and more.

Mahabaleshwar and Old Mahabaleshwar have many tourist sites and temples to see, with old architectural designs. There are also many points of view, which in colonial times were called the British who went to these places for vacations. An important place is the site of Arthur’s headquarters named after Sir Arthur Malet (1806-1888), a British officer who lost his wife and children in the tragic accident of a ferry on the Savitri River. From that day, Sir Arthur would sit and stare at the Savitri River every day.

Locally the old Mahabaleshwar is called ‘Kshetra Mahabaleshwar’ – a holy and holy place with three important temples. These are Mahabaleshwar temple, Panchganga temple, Krishna temple. There is also the Hanuman Temple, which stands at its highest point, reaching a sea level of 4721 ft. Mahabaleshwar Temple has just completed its Shivaratri Festival, an event celebrated with great enthusiasm every year.

Located just 150 km southwest of Pune and 340 km from Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar Temple attracts thousands of worshipers during Shivaratri. According to historical records, the temple was built in 1215 BC in the style of ‘Hemadpanti’. What is most interesting is that the temple houses what is said to be “Shiva’s bed, damru and trishul”, which dates to about 300 years. It is said that the bedding is broken every morning and many worshipers believe that this is confirmed by the presence of Shiva at night in the temple.

It is said to be 4500 years old for the Pancharanga temple. It was built in the 13th century by King Singh of Yadav, and improved in the 16th and 17th centuries. Although there is no historical evidence, this restoration may have been done by Chandra Rao More and Shivaji. Located at the convergence of five rivers – Krishna, Venna, Savitri, Koyna and Gayatri, it is believed that these five rivers originate from ‘Gomukhi’ within the temple.

Behind the Panchganga temple is a small path leading to the Krishnabai temple where the Krishna River is worshiped. It was built above the Krishna valley and in 1888 was ruled by Ratnagiri on the Konkan coast. The temple houses Shiva lingam and a beautiful statue of Krishna. A small stream of river flowing from the face of a cow (gomukh) falls on a “Kunda” or cistern with water. Stone carved columns and ceilings are a special feature of this temple. An old temple, it has collected moss and is almost in ruins, and tourists do not visit it much, but it offers a beautiful view of the river Krishna.

Mahabaleshwar is the source of the Krishna river flowing through Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh. The legendary source of the river is the spout from the mouth of a cow statue at the ancient Mahadev temple in Old Mahabaleshwar. Legend has it that Krishna is Lord Vishnu himself as a result of the curse of Savitri Trimurti (3 gods). The river tributaries of Venna and Koyna are said to be Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma themselves.

What is interesting is that besides Krishna, three rivers also emerge from “gaumukh” (the mouth of a cow) besides “Kriumna”. These rivers cross several distances before connecting with Krishna flowing east towards the Bay of Bengal. These rivers are Koyna, venna (also known as Veni) and Gayatri. The Savitri River flows west to the Arabian Sea.

Venna Lake is one of the major tourist attractions of Mahabaleshwar. The lake is surrounded by trees on all sides, and the temperature recorded here varies between 0 ° C and 4 ° C, several times during the winter, despite being in the tropics. Due to the occasional low temperatures during the winter, dew drops have been recorded and areas around the whole lake appear to turn white.

One of Mahabaleshwar’s popular landmarks is the “Three Monkeys”, named for the natural sculpture of stones that look like three monkeys sitting side by side and portraying, Gandhiji’s “three wise monkeys”. Wilson Point is another popular spot for tourists. Named after Sir Leslie Wilson, Governor of Bombay (1923 t0. 1926), Wilson Point in 1493 is the highest point in Mahabaleshwar. Known as Sindola Hill during colonial rule, Wilson Point is the only place where sunrise and sunset can be seen. It offers spectacular views in all directions.

Other landmarks worth seeing are Pratapgarh, a fort built by Shivaji near Mahabaleshwar and known for its history. Here, Shivaji was defeated and killed by Afzalkhan, the commander of the Bijapur army. There are also Lingmal waterfalls near Mahabaleshwar. The water here falls from a height of 600 feet. The water of this beautiful waterfall cascades into Lake Venna, divided by protruding rocks and turning into a multilayered layer.

