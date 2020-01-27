Ventriloquism is gaining popularity as a show biz career

The scene: a stage in an American legion post in southeastern Minnesota. The players: old comic duo David Malmberg and Simon Spencer.

Malmberg and Spencer have been working together for decades. Their material has been sharpened by thousands of versions. Their comic timing is sharp, as if the partners can read each other’s thoughts.

Well, that would be possible if Spencer’s head wasn’t made of wood.

“I am a belly speaker,” explains Malmberg, the brain of the outfit, to the audience.

“You are a hypnotist,” Spencer replies.

“No, I am an abdominal speaker. Hypnotists put people to sleep,” says Malmberg.

“What do you think you’re doing?” Spencer says.

This is how Malmberg earns a living.

For the past 26 years, he has been one of the few dozens of people in the country who work as full-time belly speakers. Malmberg makes his home in St. Paul, but he often lives out of a suitcase and works up to 100 gigs a year from the Dakotas to the Wisconsin Dells. Spencer, who is almost 60, lives in the suitcase.

It seems like an old-fashioned way to earn a salary because it is. Ventriloquism was a staple of 19th-century English music halls and American vaudeville shows from the early 20th century.

Malmberg, 70, grew up in the golden age of belly talk, when stars such as Edgar Bergen, Shari Lewis and Senor Wences were well-known names. But the emerging career of Malmberg in showbiz was interrupted by the Vietnam war.

He was set up and was about to be shipped to serve on a minesweeper when a petty officer heard him hear a ventriloquist.

That was enough to convince the navy that the talents of Malmberg could be better used to entertain the troops.

After leaving service, he returned to Minnesota and stayed on the radio. Although he was successful, he missed the performance. He decided to try that belly talking again.

Over the years, Malmberg has built a career by organizing various show performances at places such as the Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days and the Kellogg Watermelon Festival.

Something funny happened while Malmberg entertained at fairs and fundraisers in small towns: belly talk became popular again.

Do not believe it? Witness the rise of ventriloquist superstar Jeff Dunham, who now wraps arenas and stars at Comedy Central shows. Three of the 14 America’s Got Talent show winners were belly speakers, including winner Terry Fator, who ranked Forbes in 2019 as the eighth best-paid comedian, with an estimated profit of $ 17 million. (Dunham was in ninth place with $ 15 million.)

“It’s hugely popular,” Malmberg said. “We are now in the middle of a Renaissance.”

“I create a character and I am a character myself,” Malmberg said. “It is our job to make people laugh.”

He is well aware that he is in the service industry – the entertainment hired to raise company moral from $ 1500 to $ 3500 per show. But he also tries to keep alive what he describes as an ancient and noble folk art.

“As long as the phone keeps ringing, I will continue to do it,” he said.

Malmberg: “These days my name is in the light.”

Spencer: “What are you going to do? Change your name to Exit? “