Venues for Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev in the United States

World Boxing News 22/01/2020

The World Boxing News show that Anthony Joshua is not just considering the UK venues for his upcoming clash with Kubrat Pulev.

After an IBF extension of the negotiation period, Joshua and his team consider the location options.

This happens on the back of Pulev himself, who is showing a poster of the May clash in Istanbul.

WBN particularly understands New York and Los Angeles – and other U.S. states are also in the picture when AJ tries to banish the terrible memory of his last appearance across the pond.

The Bulgarian Pulev has been in the country during his last two fights and has built a steady following in California.

Joshua missed his lead role at Madison Square Garden last June. He was royally humiliated by Andy Ruiz Jr.

When the 30-year-old denied his homework, he went to Gung-Ho with a well-known puncher. Joshua’s obvious fragility then came to the fore.

Back on the drawing board, Joshua hired a new coaching team and worked on a new plan to regain his titles.

Half a year later in Saudi Arabia, the 2012 gold medalist did just that by fighting his way to victory.

Using the same tactic against Pulev may go down like a lead balloon in America. However, this did not prevent Joshua’s representatives from Matchroom and DAZN from examining the possibility of another fight there.

WEMBLEY or TOTTENHAM

London remains the hottest host for Joshua against Pulev, which would mean a return home for the champion.

British fans, who have not fought on British soil since Alexander Povetkin in September 2018, are looking forward to getting Joshua back where he belongs.

On the other hand, if a US deal comes through, Joshua may return to familiar ground a little later in the year. This would take the form of a surprise rematch against Dillian Whyte.

Organizer Eddie Hearn recently informed Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel about its considerations of giving Whyte 2020 a second chance.

“The name that always comes up is Dillian. The country will stop for this fight (Joshua vs Whyte 2), ”said Hearn.

The couple originally met in 2015. Joshua got Whyte out in seven after rocking hard.

Since then, Whyte has had a winning streak with eleven fights. “The Bodysnatcher” deserves the opportunity to fight for a world title.

DILLIAN WHYTE FORM

(Joshua loss since 2015)

December 2019 – Mariusz Wach W (UD 10)

July 2019 – Oscar Rivas W (UD 12)

December 2018 – Dereck Chisora ​​W (KO 11)

July 2018 – Joseph Parker W (UD 12)

March 2018 – Lucas Browne W (KO 6)

October 2017 – Robert Helenius W (UD 12)

August 2017 – Malcolm Tann W (TKO 3)

December 2016 – Dereck Chisora ​​W (SD 12)

October 2016 – Ian Lewison W (FTE 10)

July 2016 – David Allen W (UD 10)

June 2016 – Ivica Bacurin W (KO 6)