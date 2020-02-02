Venus Fogs Over from Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Brain scientists suggest that the hypothalamus cannot distinguish between our happiness and our sorrow, so that we have to cry in both circumstances. The transition from Venus represents a fog that lowers over the emotional realm. When it comes to determining the nature of emotions, many will be as uncertain as a lump of limbic system.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Change can be difficult. So if you go through the problems, you want the change to be good, not just for the other. For this reason you will consult for longer.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). To form a new habit, you first have to think about it. Then you have to go all the way out. It is not a mysterious process and does not require much reflection. Habits are forged in the alchemy of daily practice.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). The highway to success, such as typical highways, has many exits. You don’t want to get off before you reach yours, but there are detours. Do not worry too much. Do what you have to do, and then find the entrance and merge immediately again.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). There is no person on earth who is truly heartless, but many hearts seem to pump ice water instead of joy. Don’t let that spoil your mood. Show them what is possible.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). It is a day with interesting choices. Fortunately you are in a decisive mode. It is easy because you know your purpose and you trust your feelings and your ability to find something good in everything you get.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You prefer the truth in the same way that a chef chooses sharp knives. They just work better. But they also cut deeper and are more dangerous. Be careful with knives and honesty.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Freedom of expression is an umbrella umbrella of freedom that is essential for the evolution of humanity. Practice yours. No one will know what is in you (not even you) until it comes out in an expressed form.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). There are many people who do the popular and wear it with varying success. Leave that to them while you do what only you can do. Answer the specific, strange, silent call of your heart.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). One relationship has taken up more of your time lately, and there may be some jealousy among loved ones about your attention. Tackle it now before it becomes a big deal.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Typically, the early stages of a business are often rough. That is why it is wise to continue and, when you have just reached your return, return to the earlier work to update and improve it.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). You’d rather go through a difficult time than see a loved one there. Nevertheless, you would not trade in your difficulties because they have made you better. Remember this as you watch your loved ones overcome.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Unmotivated? Blame your environment, especially the lighting and the sound landscape. What can you change about this? How can you design your space to maximize its potential to inspire you?

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 19). Because your heart is open to enter this solar return, you will learn from everyone, even those who annoy you. You will appear strong in January and you will be offered new positions and roles. Feel your way through this, because the person who looks good on paper will not bring you as much happiness as those who match your tone. Pisces and Gemini love you. Your lucky numbers are: 47, 22, 28, 13 and 6.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “How does the hyperdimensional physics model change the way traditional astrology views the effects of celestial bodies on each other and our lives?”

I often wonder if there is real life on, say, Venus or Jupiter that is not noticed by us because we do not share the same perception of dimensionality. Many components of the hyper-dimensional physical story catch my curiosity; much of it, however, is beyond my comprehension. I can only integrate the information in a poetic sense, humiliated by people with more scientific talents.

Although I simply cannot get behind the traditional astrological idea that the planets exercise physical influence on our activities and DNA, I cannot let go of the idea that there is something, an agreement that we have made somewhere out of time. I feel the celestial bodies there dancing, angling, coming together, spinning around, connecting us in multiple dimensions and constantly reminding us of the secret promises of our souls. For me there is a communication system and a relationship, but how it is all connected remains mysterious. I dive into that race of heaven with a searching mind and a receptive imagination. What do you think?

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Children of a director and a screenwriter, Jake Gyllenhaal and his sister, Maggie, turned their youth talents towards the big screen and never looked back. With four fixtures in the high energy sign Sagittarius, trust, charisma and happiness are constant companions for Jake, who carries these qualities in every role, most recently Mysterio in “Spider-Man: Far from Home.”

