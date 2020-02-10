Venus Hugs the Hurting by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

It is said that people hurt, people hurt – something to take into account when approaching the wounded, especially the wounded. Venus and Neptune come together for empathy and introspection. This should help, just like the fact that people often don’t advertise their misery. You can’t go wrong with tenderness across the board.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Triumph always goes to those who persist, the reason is that endurance itself is the triumph. Wins are celebrated and then forgotten. Presence data is saved.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You were not aware while it was happening, but you have changed. You’re different. For this reason you cannot go back and continue with the old scene; you can only return to transcend it. You can only go back as the new you.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). You are a gift because you know what to say. It sometimes means frank or rude. You focus the style on the audience. Yet there will be cases where words are not the medium – action is.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Would you believe that people who work together form a temptation that is even stronger than people who play together? It is because there is a lot of comfort in the structure of the work. Jobs build tires.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). If you really think about the ones you serve, your work becomes easier. You have less effort to guess what to do and look with great empathy for those who need what you can give.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). In moments of loss, people cannot see what will be won. But you have lived through enough life to know that what you have achieved often fits so well. So you trust life and help others trust.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Yes, you are the sign of the scales. That does not mean that you were supposed to be stuck in a back and forth pattern. When balance is difficult to achieve, you may be measuring the wrong things. Time to re-evaluate your values.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). The fact that something has to be dealt with does not mean that it has to be tackled frontally. Move up. That is a non-confrontational position to which many people respond well.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Perhaps the key to your happiness is one of those automatic ones that stays in your pocket and unlocks when you’re close enough to the door. More likely, your happiness can be unlocked by face recognition.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Worried about the future? Make a plan. Worried about the plan? Do a brainstorm. Worried about a brainstorm? Just hold your hand over the page and all kinds of answers will come.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Direct loving kindness follows inwardly, as the Metta meditators do with a series of compassion that is increasingly spreading to loved ones, strangers, enemies and the far reaches of the universe.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Success is within your control. You just don’t know what to do. It is tempting to dive into it, but it is better to start with research. A systematic approach takes you far.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 27). You have seen earthquakes of the soul; you stood in the ruins; you have built the new city. Now you will use those experiences and run things. You learn who you can trust, rely on, delegate to. You are ultra-organized and your sense of purpose is transferred to others. Summer brings foreign trips. Taurus and Virgo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 39, 33, 18 and 45.

APOTROPAIC SYMBOLS (PART 1) A historic society in England recently called on the public to report cases of engraved symbols in medieval churches, houses, barns, caves and more so that photos and information about these mysterious markings can be collected. The representations, often scratched in doorways or over fireplaces, vary widely: interconnected circles, stars, sharp and reflex angles and more. Because they are believed to have been scratched into these surfaces, either by witches or to ward off witches and other evil spirits, the name given here is “apotropaic,” a Greek derivation that describes a turn of evil.

In modern traditions of self-help and spirituality there is a trend towards the attraction of attraction, one of the principles that we magnetize that we focus on. According to this logic, tokens made to chase away bad things cannot help, but they are also representations of what they are against and will attract accordingly. In the way gargoyles give off a creepy atmosphere and dogs, guns and similar attacks, let the enemy know they are armed, breakdown leaders often seem to evoke bad luck. (This is why the stories about Harry Potter mention an enemy that should not be mentioned.) Perhaps luck charms are much more useful than bad luck deflectors who focus on fear and the worst that can happen.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: When Patton Oswalt does not lead comedy clubs or plays in an endless stream of film and television shows, he commands millions of followers on Twitter with his biting humor. This may seem like an extreme workload to some, but the energetic Aquarian brainiac born under five aerial planets is uniquely equipped for the job. This is a ghost that never stops!

