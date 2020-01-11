Venus is Cosmically Capricious by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

Loading...

Explorer Roald Amundsen said: “Victory awaits him who has everything in order.” One can only hope that after such a claim he paused to knock on wood. Why so seduce erratic destiny? Indeed, it is not possible to prepare for anything and the positions of Venus and Saturn suggest that we remain flexible and look forward to the wildcard of fate.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Some of you think it’s OK that you don’t do the things you tell yourself to do. Why? Take out the rebel and ask. Maybe it’s because your requirements are unrealistic or not in line with your routine. To investigate.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Tasks performed by rote are easily performed in this way. But once you start thinking about them or trying to explain them to someone, they get hard. Movement will transcend reason. Get your head out of the deal.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). What if the void that you are trying to fill is not a void at all? It would explain a lot why nothing seems to fit or stick to the area. You may have to subtract before you can add.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). If you have to fight for something, you value it better and you are stronger for the effort. If something comes easy, it is a non-issue and you can concentrate on something else. Both circumstances have merit. Love where you are.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You want to experience normality around things that really seem like they should be a natural part of human life. Food and relationships certainly fit into the category. You are not the only one who is struggling. More information about these topics.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). The thoughts that lead you to behavior are more important than the behavior itself. Unraveling those moments in your mind that trigger events, gives you the keys to the kingdom.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). Your relationship with yourself is the common thread of your life and, ultimately, much more important than any short-term goal that you can or cannot achieve. Be kind to yourself.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Every time you find yourself making all-or-nothing statements, you are witnessing an ongoing lie. Hyperbole is the favorite outfit of a lie! Pause; calm down; and recalibrate for a more honest assessment.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). The good that comes from a collective can be much more than the sum of the goodness of individuals in the group. Some people add an exponential X factor that multiplies well in mysterious ways.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Some things are more useful to think about than others, and you are willing to go there. It means resisting the distractions that keep you from the core of the matter that affects your current life.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Try this assessment method today: the good feelings come from doing something worthwhile. If it doesn’t produce the right feelings, it’s not worth it.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). People would rather pay something than get it for free. This applies to situations nowadays, although the exchanged currency is rather reliable behavior rather than money.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 12). You shift your perspective and become more of a friend to yourself. By talking softly and supportively yourself you talk about a roadblock and you go to accelerated progress in an area that is important to you. A loving person lets you do things that were not planned, but are nevertheless delicious. Leo and Scorpio love you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 22, 18 and 49.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I have had quite an education, and there is really nothing to complain about. But if I feel sad or if I am not as successful as I want, or if I feel that I am missing social or character in a certain way, I blame my parents. I can not help it. I only think of how incompetent they connected with me and how I never really felt that they were listening to me or by my side. I think of all the things I had to do alone, their fights with each other and how they put their problems on me, and I just feel sorry for myself and can’t let it go. I’m a 52-year-old Gemini and it seems very immature that I still have to blame my parents for my problems, but I can’t help it. How do I stop? “

The fact that you were fed and dressed as a child does not mean that you have been properly cared for. Maybe the reason you can’t let it go is because you don’t even know what “it” is. Take a closer look at the problems with the help of a diary practice, group support or a counselor. A change of approach gives you the missing perspective that the key is to unlock this baggage. You can unpack it, discover what is there and make some decisions about what is and what is not worth bearing in your future.

CELEBRATION PROFILES: children’s star Mayim Bialik flourished in impressive directions and earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience and becoming an author and expert on parenting. This Sagittarius actress does not have to stretch IQ points to become “The Big Bang Theory” brainiac Amy Farrah Fowler. The nominated Sagittarian Emmy was born when Mars was in intellectual and communicative Gemini.

