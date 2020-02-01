Venus Rings the Buzzer by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

There have been a lot of power games, shows of authority and political shifts over the past four weeks. Now the timer is ticking back to Venus’ last day in Capricorn, and here comes the buzzer. Make your move or let it go. Venus in Aquarius will start tomorrow with a cooling cycle when we can get a grip on heated feelings and learn emotional control.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You have an appreciation for history. Thinking backwards helps you to think ahead. There will come a day when people no longer have to deal with the things that you are dealing with now. You will look back in surprise.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Do not struggle with your choices. There is nothing for you in hesitation or capriciousness. Instead, consider yourself as someone researching and observing until your choice is clear. You are not indecisive. You are just thorough.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). The fact that you know the same word definitions does not mean that you speak the same language. To slow down; double check; stay informed of the other person. Then you can prevent the problems caused by miscommunication.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). One person is ashamed or insulted by something that doesn’t matter to the next person. To fulfill today’s goals, walk a straight line along the acceptable and middle row of suitability.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Machines are broken if they cannot do what they were built for. People don’t like that. You cannot assume the brokenness of a living being because you do not know what it was built for. Transform living things instead of breaking them.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). No agreement, likeness, or conflict of interests is needed to make things work between people. Those things are a luxury. As long as there is respect and the recognition of connection, coexistence is possible.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). The small works cannot be broadly maintained. Too much would be missed. The large works require a mix of both broad regions and attention to detail. So whether you work large or small, the small things matter.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). You have a way to love another person who is pure for your own expression and joy. Then you have a very different way to show your love that matches how the other person would prefer to receive it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Attraction is the trigger that inspires you to flex your imagination muscles. Wanting makes you resourceful. Need makes you determined. Speculation makes you smart.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). In the past people had to go from door to door to make connections. Now the doors are e-mail addresses and the knock is a good subject line. Such things are worth spending time on to get well.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). For many, longing is an uncomfortable version of love. Then there are people who prefer it, although they may not realize or admit that it is. Being at a distance creates a lot of fantasy and idealism.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). People can walk your path with you, but they cannot walk it for you. They can do many other things for you, and you have to make sure that they do so today, because success depends on agile delegation.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 18). You will benefit from becoming more involved with your community, and you will find a niche that all serves very well, while earning the money you need for your next adventure. A sincere and dedicated individual enters your world. Work brings pleasure and pleasure brings work. Aquarius and Scorpio love you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 25, 40, 12 and 39.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I am angry that my husband, a Pisces, is not a better father. He is not bad, but he is far from good. He plays with our 4-year-old, but after about 20 minutes he starts doing something more important for him is: business calling, online shopping, watching television. He just doesn’t have great parenting skills and is not interested in their development. I am angry that he is no longer interested in the development of our child and I feel that I do all the work. It’s just not fair. Signed, Leo Mom. ”

Your board connects with children in a unique way. Expecting others to have the same connection is unreasonable and a good way to avoid disappointment. Your standards are too high for him to meet, and he doesn’t want that. If he ever has the feeling of being a better parent, then that is of his own accord. There is probably nothing you can do to make him more interested in parenting, although being angry with him will certainly make him less interested in loving you. I am writing this to free your soul and urge you to continue this lost battle. Celebrate what he gives and find solutions for his limitations.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Christina Aguilera grew up in front of an audience, from “The Mickey Mouse Club” to “Genie in a Bottle” and beyond. Sagittarians are usually more worldly than their years can explain, and Aguilera proves her sophistication by playing with media perceptions, constantly changing her image and producing vocals that can go to be one of the best singers in the world.

