Just right after sunset tonight, you may possibly have viewed a bright “star” up coming to the moon. That “star” was the planet Venus. It’s the third brightest item in the sky, just after the sun and the moon. The rationale it is so dazzling is that Venus is totally protected in clouds. These clouds do a quite very good position reflecting the sun’s mild back out into place.

If you missed it tonight (Thursday), no problem. Venus will when all over again be shut on Friday night time.