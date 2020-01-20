Venus Williams failed due to Coco Gauff (15), who had confused Wimbledon again

In the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Venus Williams once again succumbed to teenage star Coco Gauff.

The 15-year-old’s success in the first round at Wimbledon last summer has led her to the realm of the global superstar.

Coco Gauff celebrates after her 7-6 (5) 6-3 victory over Venus Williams

Gauff is now a top 100 player – and 39-year-old Venus was a doubter in the tournament because of a hip injury. It was far less surprising that the teenager was contracted 7: 6 (5: 6: 3) on the roof of the Margaret Court Arena.

However, the young American’s achievements should not be taken for granted, and she showed a maturity that went well beyond her years to assert herself after nerves were thrown in the first sentence.

Gauff led 5: 3 and three set points, while a 5: 2 lead in the tie-break also disappeared, but a missed backhand volley from Venus 5: 6 helped her young opponent start over the line.

There was no wobbling in the second, and Gauff said: “It was really difficult, she played really well. I was very nervous about today’s game. I was a bit shocked, I’m sure everyone was shocked when they saw this draw, but I’m really happy to make it. ‘

Williams was unable to take revenge on the teenager after being shocked by Wimbledon last summer

Serena Williams started her campaign with a 6-0-06-3 win over 18-year-old Russian Anastasia Potapova.

The 38-year-old makes her last bid to break Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, which she has lost in four finals since returning to the tour almost two years ago after the birth of daughter Olympia.

Serena appears to be particularly determined to achieve this, and she said: “I think there has been a lot involved in my game and now it’s more or less about trying to do the best that Serena Williams can do.

“Margaret Court was a wonderful, great champion. And how great is Serena Williams? That’s it. That’s what I’ve been thinking about in the past weeks and months. It definitely helps me a lot to relax. “