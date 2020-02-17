[vergil-ortiz-to-fight-samuel-vargas-on-march-28,-golden-boy-on-dazn]

RINGSIDE 16/02/2020

The most dominant growing pressure in the welterweight division returns to the ring as Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-, 15 KOs) fights towards Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KOs) in a 12-round main event. Ortiz Jr. will headline a stacked card in his adoptive dwelling of Southern California that will also element Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano, Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan, Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis, Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada and more!

The party will choose area Saturday, March 28 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and will be streamed live solely on DAZN.

Ticket details for the function will be announced soon.

“When people believe of the long term of the welterweight division, just one identify stands out, and that is Vergil Ortiz Jr.,” reported Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO at Golden Boy. “Simply put, this kid is distinctive. His talent, velocity and energy established him aside from any other fighter who is relocating up the 147-pound rankings. Really do not overlook a further magnificent knockout general performance at the Discussion board or stay on DAZN!”

Given that debuting as a expert in 2016, Ortiz Jr. has knocked out each and every opponent in sight. The native of Grand Prairie, Texas, who has roots in Michoacan, Mexico, will participate in his 1st battle of the yr right after halting Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera, Antonio “Relentless” Orozco and Brad “King” Solomon in a breathtaking 2019. The 21-year-aged knockout artist ideas to do the exact in 2020, but Vargas stands in his way.

“I’m excited to be returning from Samuel Vargas,” explained Vergil Ortiz Jr. “He’s a difficult fighter with a whole lot of practical experience, so I know that my expertise and expertise are going to be set to a tricky exam. I’m also content to be battling in Los Angeles at these a historic venue wherever lots of legends in the sport have fought. I appreciate this town, and I adore the individuals in this article, so I’m heading to do the job pretty challenging to carry out to the finest of my qualities on March 28.”

Vargas is identified as one of the toughest problems in any division. The 30-yr-aged native of Bogota, Colombia has confronted a who’s who of welterweight boxers, like Amir “King” Khan, Luis Collazo, Danny “Swift” Garcia and Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. Vargas designs to interact Ortiz Jr. in a war, some thing he has yet to come upon.

“Throughout my profession, I have normally taken the problems that other fighters in the division do not want, and which is accurately what I’m undertaking yet again,” said Samuel Vargas. “Vergil Ortiz Jr. is 1 of the brightest young stars in boxing, but he has not had to go via a war but. I’ve revealed that I’m ready to go as a result of hell in that ring, so if Ortiz is all the things he’s hyped up to be, he far better be on point March 28 mainly because I know I will.”

In the co-principal function, Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (33-seven-one, 23 KOs) will place his WBC Global Silver Tremendous Lightweight Title on the line against Michael “The Artist” Perez (25-3-two, 11 KOs) of Newark, N.J. in a 12-spherical struggle.

Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (18-three, 15 KOs) will battle for the vacant WBA Interim Super Bantamweight Championship towards Jose Sanmartin (30-5-one, 20 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in 12-spherical clash.

Welterweight contender Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (22-, 14 KOs) of Lynn, Mass. will defend his WBA Continental Americas Welterweight Title from Sergio Ortega (21-2, 15 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico in a 10-rounder.

Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (18-, 7 KOs) of East Los Angeles, Calif. will make the initial defense of her WBA Interim Flyweight Title in a 10-spherical struggle.

Christopher Pearson (17-2, 12 KOs) of Tortwood, Ohio will take part in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (eight-, six KOs) of Tampico, Mexico will face Steve “Manos de Oro” Villalobos (eight-, 6 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Clean. in a 10-round welterweight clash concerning two young prospective buyers.

Irish prospect Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (10-, six KOs) will return in an 8-spherical super welterweight clash.

Chris “Milly” Ousley (12-, nine KOs) of Chicago will open the night in an 8-spherical middleweight struggle towards Jarvis Williams (eight-2-1, five KOs) of St. Louis.